No reason to remove Shastri if he is doing well: Kapil

Source:

Edited By:

July 05, 2021 11:16 IST

IMAGE: India head coach Ravi Shastri with captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

There is no reason to remove India head coach Ravi Shastri if he continues to produce results, said legendary former captain Kapil Dev.

The 59-year-old Shastri's contract comes to an end after the completion of T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November. It remains to be seen if the former India all-rounder applies for his third tenure or if BCCI opts to make a change.



Speculations have been rife that BCCI may elevate current NCA head Rahul Dravid, who has taken over as the coach for the limited over series in Sri Lanka, but as of now it looks highly improbable.



"I don't think there is any need to speak about it. Let this Sri Lanka series get over. We will get to know the kind of performance our team has dished out," Kapil told ABP News.



"If you are trying to groom a new coach, there is nothing wrong with it. Then again, if Ravi Shastri continues to do a good job, there's no reason to remove him either. Only time will tell. Before that, I think it will put unnecessary pressure on our coaches and players," Kapil said about his former vice-captain.



Shastri has guided the Indian team to Test series wins in Australia twice. Under him, India also reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship final but went down to New Zealand in both the games.



Two Indians teams are set to play in two different countries with Virat Kohli and his men gearing up for the five-Test series in England, while a Shikhar Dhawan-led team will take on hosts Sri Lanka in a limited over series.



"Indian team has big bench strength. If players get the opportunity and India can assemble two teams that can claim to win in both England and Sri Lanka, there is nothing better," said Kapil.



The 1983 World Cup winning-captain is happy that a lot of talented youngsters have got the platform to showcase their skills during the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.



"If the youngsters get the opportunity, there's nothing wrong with it. But if it is up to the team management to decide whether they should apply such pressure on two teams simultaneously," Kapil pointed out.