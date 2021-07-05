News
PICS: Bhuvi XI beat Dhawan XI in intra-squad T20

PICS: Bhuvi XI beat Dhawan XI in intra-squad T20

By Rediff Cricket
July 05, 2021 23:06 IST
Manish Pandey bats during the intra-squad T20 in Colombo on Monday

IMAGE: Manish Pandey bats during the intra-squad T20 practice match in Colombo on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries as the Indian team commenced match-practice during an intra-squad T20 simulation game at the SSC ground in Colombo on Monday.

 

The BCCI tweeted photographs from the match.

‘High Energy Full On Intensity. A productive day in the field for #TeamIndia during their T20 intra squad game in Colombo #SLvIND,’ BCCI tweeted.

Shikhar Dhawan 

Pandey scored a half-century for Shikhar Dhawan XI while flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav smashed a quick-fire 50 odd for Bhuvneshwar Kumar XI.

Batting first, Dhawan XI put up 154 for four in 20 overs with Pandey scoring 63 off 45 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls 

Opposition skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler with figures of 2/23 in 4 overs.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal added a quick-fire 60 runs to set up the chase before SKY’s half-ton saw them overhaul the target within 17 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal

Rediff Cricket
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

