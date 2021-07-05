PICS: Bhuvi XI beat Dhawan XI in intra-squad T20

July 05, 2021 23:06 IST

IMAGE: Manish Pandey bats during the intra-squad T20 practice match in Colombo on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries as the Indian team commenced match-practice during an intra-squad T20 simulation game at the SSC ground in Colombo on Monday.

The BCCI tweeted photographs from the match.

‘High Energy Full On Intensity. A productive day in the field for #TeamIndia during their T20 intra squad game in Colombo #SLvIND,’ BCCI tweeted.

Pandey scored a half-century for Shikhar Dhawan XI while flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav smashed a quick-fire 50 odd for Bhuvneshwar Kumar XI.

Batting first, Dhawan XI put up 154 for four in 20 overs with Pandey scoring 63 off 45 balls.

Opposition skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler with figures of 2/23 in 4 overs.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal added a quick-fire 60 runs to set up the chase before SKY’s half-ton saw them overhaul the target within 17 overs.