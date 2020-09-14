SEE: American Ali Khan touches down in UAE for IPL

September 14, 2020 15:02 IST

IMAGE: Ali Khan is the first player from the United States to feature in the IPL. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Kolkata Knight Riders/Instagram

American pace bowler Ali Khan checked into the UAE for IPL 2020.

Ali will be the first player from the US of A to play in the world's most popular T20 league.

'All the way from the US of A! Welcome to #KKR, @iamalikhan23,' Kolkata Knight Riders captioned the video on Instagram in which Ali can be seen making a stylish entry in the team hotel in Abu Dhabi.

'Our newest Knight, @iamalikhan23, is in the house!'

KKR signed the 29-year-old fast bowler as the replacement for English seamer Harry Gurney for this season.

Ali is known to bowl at speeds of more than 140 kph and his yorkers have caught talent scouts's attention.

He played a part in the Trinbago Knight Riders's triumph in the Caribbean Premier League, picking up 8 wickets from as many games with an economy rate of 7.43 in TKR's unbeaten run to the title.

The pacer was spotted by West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo during 2018 Global T20 Canada. Bravo brought Ali to the CPL.

KKR and the the Trinbago Knight Riders are both owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

KKR open their IPL 2020 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on September 23. Will Ali be in the team?