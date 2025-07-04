HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Webster, Carey rally Australia after top-order flops again

July 04, 2025 06:03 IST

Alex Carey scored 63 and Beau Webster 60 as Australia were bowled out for 286. West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph took 4 wickets for 61 runs.

Alex Carey

IMAGE: Alex Carey's crucial 112-run partnership with Beau Webster gave Australia a respectable first innings total on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies in Grenada on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Steve Smith's comeback did little to resolve Australia's top-order troubles as the tourists were bowled out for 286 on Day 1 of the second Test, with Beau Webster and Alex Carey steering a vital middle-order fightback in Grenada on Thursday.

Webster emerged as Australia's saviour after they slumped to 93-4 after electing to bat first, his patient knock providing the backbone of their recovery on a pitch that consistently troubled the batsmen at the National Cricket Stadium.

The all-rounder forged a crucial 112-run partnership with Carey (63) that dragged Australia to a respectable total.

 

Carey had been the early aggressor, steering Australia away from danger and reaching his second consecutive test fifty, before falling when he pulled Justin Greaves straight to mid-wicket.

Webster's mature innings came to a disappointing end when he was run out attempting an impossible second, though his 60 from 115 balls showcased nerveless batting on a challenging surface.

"I was trying to keep the straight balls out, and then cash in when I could," Webster said. "That was my game plan and I'm glad it helped me through.

"The ball swung. A couple of deliveries early really shaped around. Hopefully it gets a little tougher to bat on."

Australia's tail then took up the cause, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all getting to double digits.

Cummins (17) was bowled by Alzarri Joseph when he was caught out by a ball that kept low, deflecting off his pad on to the stumps. Mitchell Starc (6) followed soon after, edging Jayden Seales to the keeper.

As in the first test at Bridgetown, the West Indies pace attack was relentless.

Alzarri Joseph claimed four for 61 and Seales two for 45, with Shamar Joseph chipping in with another wicket in a disciplined bowling performance that left Australia scrambling to reach a competitive total.

Smith's return to the side in place of Josh Inglis proved brief and especially disappointing for the visitors.

The former captain, playing with his finger in a splint, lasted six deliveries before his attempted pull shot ballooned to fine leg off Alzarri Joseph for a mere three runs.

Australia's top-order fragility was exposed once again as Alzarri Joseph also removed Usman Khawaja (16), while Anderson Phillip dismissed Sam Konstas for 25.

Cameron Green (26) followed just before lunch, edging Seales to gully.

Despite the collapse, Australia's tail wagged effectively to help push the total toward respectability on a challenging opening day.

Australia lead the three-Test series 1-0.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

