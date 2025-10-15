HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sean Abbott first player subbed out under new rule

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 15, 2025 13:53 IST

Sean Abbott

IMAGE: Sean Abbott split the webbing in his right hand while trying to stop a ball his own bowling in the match against Victoria. Photograph: BCCI

New South Wales fast bowler Sean Abbott created history as the first player to be substituted out of the Australian Sheffield Shield match due to injury, other than concussion.

Abbott split the webbing in his right hand while trying to stop a ball his own bowling in the match against Victoria at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Wednesday.

He was replaced by Charlie Stobo, who became the first-ever injury replacement player under the new rule that is being trialled across the first five rounds of the 2025-26

Sheffield Shield competition.

Abbott suffered the injury while trying to stop the straight drive from Victoria batter Peter Handscomb during the 43rd over of the opening day.

The injury could affect his chances of being picked for the Ashes, as he was expected to be selected in case Pat Cummins is ruled out with injury.

Abbott left the ground immediately after the injury as Ryan Hadley completed the over. After being assessed by the physio, New South Wales requested the match referee to have Abbott replaced by another bowler, which was immediately granted.

 

As part of the new rule, Victoria now have the opportunity to make a tactical substitution of one bowler for another if they feel they need to, but can only do so before stumps on Day 2 of the match.

