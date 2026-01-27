HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Scotland's late T20 WC squad packed with surprises

Scotland's late T20 WC squad packed with surprises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2026 12:04 IST

x

11th hour entrants Scotland announce T20 WC squad, pick uncapped Afghan-born pacer

Scotland

IMAGE: Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in the tournament with the latter refusing to play in India citing security concerns. Photograph: Scotland Cricket/X

Last minute T20 World Cup entrants Scotland have included Afghan-born uncapped pacer Zainullah Ihsan in their 15-member squad for the ICC event beginning in India and Sri Lanka on February 7.

Key Points

  • Scotland replaces Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026, with Richie Berrington as captain.  
  • Zainullah Ihsan, the Afghan-born pacer, earns his first call-up, alongside several other first-time World Cup players.  
  • The squad was selected quickly under new coach Owen Dawkins, with reserves named due to visa approvals. 
 

Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in the tournament with the latter refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

Richie Berrington leads Scotland

Richie Berrington will captain a strong squad that includes eleven players who were part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad in West Indies and USA. The team selection on Monday was the first made by new head coach Owen Dawkins, following his appointment last month.

 

Ihsan is the sole first-time call-up, with the fast bowler having recently qualified to play for Scotland. Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath and Oliver Davidson will all travel to their first World Cup, following their involvement in T20 and ODI squads during the last twelve months.

"The squad selection is subject to all player and staff visa applications being approved. Given the limited notice for Scotland's participation at the tournament and timescale for selecting players, two travelling reserves have been selected while three others will be non-travelling reserves," said Cricket Scotland in a statement.

Safyaan Sharif is a squad member of Pakistan lineage and his application will attract more scrutiny.

Head coach Dawkins said the unexpected entry into the World Cup provides a great opportunity for the players.

"It's been a whirlwind forty-eight hours for everyone at Cricket Scotland, and I know Steve, Trudy Lindblade and everyone in the organisation have been working solidly to get everything sorted for the players and support staff since we learnt we would be participating at the World Cup."

"We're all very excited and feeling privileged to have this opportunity. The players have been working hard in a fitness phase in recent weeks with Scott Hislen preparing for the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two series in Namibia at the end of March, and I have no doubt that this will help us in the next few weeks," said Dawkins.

On the selection of Ihsa, head of performance Steve Snell added: "There's obviously a great opportunity for Zainullah Ihsan, and whenever he's played at youth level or for the "A" squad he's shown an exciting range of skills and bowled at genuine pace. We're delighted for him and excited to see how he performs on his first international tour."

Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in Group C including first-timers Italy, West Indies, England and Nepal.

Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal

Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis

Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear.

Scotland

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 WC:Bangladesh Scribes' Media Applications Rejected
T20 WC:Bangladesh Scribes' Media Applications Rejected
Meet Nat Sciver-Brunt, WPL's 1st Centurion
Meet Nat Sciver-Brunt, WPL's 1st Centurion
'Special moment...' Sciver-Brunt on historic WPL ton
'Special moment...' Sciver-Brunt on historic WPL ton
Sabalenka crushes teen Jovic, eyes third AO title
Sabalenka crushes teen Jovic, eyes third AO title
I S Bindra: Architect of Modern Indian Cricket
I S Bindra: Architect of Modern Indian Cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Spectacular bullet pyramid by forces wows crowd at Attari-Wagah border on Republic day0:33

Spectacular bullet pyramid by forces wows crowd at...

Stunning cockpit views from IAF fighter jets7:54

Stunning cockpit views from IAF fighter jets

IAF's Subtle Message By Showcasing Unseen Weaponry On Fighter Jets1:11

IAF's Subtle Message By Showcasing Unseen Weaponry On...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO