Aryna Sabalenka crushes teen Jovic, eyes third Australian Open title

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during her quarter final match against Iva Jovic of the US. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka handed 18-year-old American Iva Jovic a comprehensive 6-3, 6-0 defeat in the quarter-finals at a sweltering Melbourne Park on Tuesday to remain on course for a third Australian Open title in four years.

The world No.1 dominated after a tight first set, racing through the second to stay on course for a third title in four years.

The world number one, champion in 2023 and 2024 and runner-up last year, will meet either Coco Gauff or Elina Svitolina for a place in Saturday's title match.

'It wasn't easy at all'

"These teenagers have been testing me in the last couple of rounds," said Sabalenka, who defeated Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko in the previous round.

"Don't look at score, it wasn't easy at all. She played incredible tennis, pushed me to one step better level. It was a tough battle."

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during her quarter final match. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Sabalenka made a blistering start, racing into a 3-0 lead in the opener and Jovic was made to work by the Belarusian to hold her serve in the fourth game to gain a foothold in the set.

The teenager, appearing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, used her speed around the court to frustrate her more experienced opponent, although Sabalenka eventually closed out the first set in just under an hour.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka shakes hands with Iva Jovic. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Sabalenka was even more dominant in the second set, the 27-year-old firing a cross-court winner beyond Jovic to break serve in the opening game.

That put the four-times Grand Slam champion firmly in command and she would go on to convert another pair of break points to move ominously into the last four.