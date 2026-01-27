HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aryna Sabalenka crushes teen Jovic, eyes third Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka crushes teen Jovic, eyes third Australian Open title

January 27, 2026 09:51 IST

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during her quarter final match against Iva Jovic of the US. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka handed 18-year-old American Iva Jovic a comprehensive 6-3, 6-0 defeat in the quarter-finals at a sweltering Melbourne Park on Tuesday to remain on course for a third Australian Open title in four years.

Key Points

  • Aryna Sabalenka swept aside 18-year-old Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0 to book her place in the Australian Open semi-finals. 
  • The world No.1 dominated after a tight first set, racing through the second to stay on course for a third title in four years. 
 

The world number one, champion in 2023 and 2024 and runner-up last year, will meet either Coco Gauff or Elina Svitolina for a place in Saturday's title match.

 

'It wasn't easy at all'

"These teenagers have been testing me in the last couple of rounds," said Sabalenka, who defeated Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko in the previous round.

"Don't look at score, it wasn't easy at all. She played incredible tennis, pushed me to one step better level. It was a tough battle."

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during her quarter final match. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Sabalenka made a blistering start, racing into a 3-0 lead in the opener and Jovic was made to work by the Belarusian to hold her serve in the fourth game to gain a foothold in the set.

The teenager, appearing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, used her speed around the court to frustrate her more experienced opponent, although Sabalenka eventually closed out the first set in just under an hour.

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka shakes hands with Iva Jovic. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Sabalenka was even more dominant in the second set, the 27-year-old firing a cross-court winner beyond Jovic to break serve in the opening game.

That put the four-times Grand Slam champion firmly in command and she would go on to convert another pair of break points to move ominously into the last four.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
