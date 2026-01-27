HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'Special moment...' Sciver-Brunt on historic WPL ton

'Special moment...' Sciver-Brunt on historic WPL ton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
January 27, 2026 00:38 IST

'I guess a first T20 century for me, so happy to get over that milestone and hopefully it's not the last.'

Nat Sciver-Brunt

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates her century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Vadodara, on Monday. Photograph: WPL/X 

Key Points

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt became the first cricketer in the Women's Premier League history to score a century. 
  • It was a special moment to reach that milestone, Sciver-Brunt said. 
  • Sciver-Brunt credited her preparations for becoming the first to reach the triple-figure score. 
 

Nat Sciver-Brunt said she didn't want to replicate other players by getting out in the 90s after she on Monday became the first cricketer in the Women's Premier League history to score a century in four editions.

The England captain struck 16 fours and a six to make exactly 100 not out off only 57 balls to power Mumbai Indians to 199 for four.

Mumbai later survived an onslaught from India's Richa Ghosh (90 off 50 balls; 10 fours and 6 sixes) to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 15 runs.

"I've seen a few players get out in the 90s, so I didn't want to replicate that. But I also wanted to get as many runs for the team," Sciver-Brunt told the broadcaster.

"It's obviously a special moment to reach that milestone, but more importantly, it was about getting runs on the board for the team.

"These last two games are pretty much knockout games for us, so to be able to perform like that and to build such a strong partnership with Hayley Matthews was massive for the team," added Sciver-Brunt, who put on 131 runs for the second wicket with Matthews.

While Georgia Voll (99 not out) and Sophie Devine (99) had missed the landmark by one run each in the past, the troika of Alyssa Healy (96 not out), Beth Mooney (96 not out) and Smriti Mandhana (96) were the others who got out in nervous nineties so far.

'Preparation was the key'

Sciver-Brunt credited her preparations for becoming the first to reach the triple-figure score.

"I'm just really happy with how it turned out. I guess it's about preparing in the same way and mentally trying to turn up in the same place each time," she said.

"Today I was just reacting to the balls that were bowled and playing according to the field. Sticking to my strengths, backing the shots I like to play, and manoeuvring the field when possible, that was the plan.

"I guess a first T20 century for me, so happy to get over that milestone and hopefully it's not the last," Sciver-Brunt added.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur commended the team for their camaraderie and time spent off the field to revive their campaign, as the win over RCB took the defending champions to the second spot in points table.

 

"This is our fourth year playing together, we know each other very well. That's something special about MI, whenever the team is challenged, someone always steps up," Harmanpreet said.

"Today was one of those days where everyone wanted to give their best for the team, and it showed. That small break we had really helped us. We sat together, had good bonding sessions, and spoke about how to approach these last two games," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
