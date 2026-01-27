T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Journalists' Media Applications Rejected

'Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation.'

The International Cricket Council and Bangladesh clash refuses to die down, with new developments keeping the story in the news every day.

The ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked another controversy and this time, it's affecting the media.

Key Points Bangladeshi journalists barred from T20 World Cup 2026 after their team was replaced by Scotland.

Bangladesh media reacts with shock and outrage -- approvals revoked for Mir Farid, Arifur Rahman Babu and others.

ICC silent on the decision -- Bangladeshi journalist bodies plan next steps.

Reports from Bangladesh news outlets suggest that journalists from the country have been denied accreditation to cover the tournament.

According to The Daily Star newspaper, Bangladesh Cricket Board media committee Chairman Amzad Hossain confirmed the situation. 'As far as I know, all Bangladeshi journalists were rejected. Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation,' he said.

Bangladeshi journalists barred?

For some journalists, the decision came as a shock. Photographer Mir Farid, who works for the Bengali newspaper Kaler Kantho, said his accreditation was revoked after initially being approved.

'I received an approval email from the ICC media department on January 20, which included a visa support letter. But today I received another email saying my application was rejected,' Mir said.

Bangladesh has been part of ICC events since 1999, and its journalists have been covering these tournaments even earlier. Veteran journalist Arifur Rahman Babu, who covered the 1996 World Cup, said he too was denied accreditation.

'Even if a team is not playing, journalists from an ICC Associate Member nation can still receive accreditation. I find no reason why everyone was rejected. I am surprised, and I strongly condemn and protest this decision,' Arifur said.

Arifur, who is also president of the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association, said he plans to consult with the Bangladesh Sports Press Association and the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community before deciding the next steps.

As of now, the ICC media department has not issued a statement explaining the decision.