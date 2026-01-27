HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Journalists' Media Applications Rejected

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Journalists' Media Applications Rejected

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2026 11:27 IST

x

'Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation.'

Bangladesh fans

IMAGE: A defiant Bangladesh refused to send its national cricket team for next month's T20 World Cup in India after the International Cricket Council rejected its demand for a change of venue. Photograph: ANI Photo

The International Cricket Council and Bangladesh clash refuses to die down, with new developments keeping the story in the news every day.

The ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked another controversy and this time, it's affecting the media.

Key Points

  • Bangladeshi journalists barred from T20 World Cup 2026 after their team was replaced by Scotland.
  • Bangladesh media reacts with shock and outrage -- approvals revoked for Mir Farid, Arifur Rahman Babu and others.
  • ICC silent on the decision -- Bangladeshi journalist bodies plan next steps.
 

Reports from Bangladesh news outlets suggest that journalists from the country have been denied accreditation to cover the tournament.

 

According to The Daily Star newspaper, Bangladesh Cricket Board media committee Chairman Amzad Hossain confirmed the situation. 'As far as I know, all Bangladeshi journalists were rejected. Around 130 to 150 journalists applied this year, but none received accreditation,' he said.

Bangladeshi journalists barred?

For some journalists, the decision came as a shock. Photographer Mir Farid, who works for the Bengali newspaper Kaler Kantho, said his accreditation was revoked after initially being approved.

'I received an approval email from the ICC media department on January 20, which included a visa support letter. But today I received another email saying my application was rejected,' Mir said.

Bangladesh has been part of ICC events since 1999, and its journalists have been covering these tournaments even earlier. Veteran journalist Arifur Rahman Babu, who covered the 1996 World Cup, said he too was denied accreditation.

'Even if a team is not playing, journalists from an ICC Associate Member nation can still receive accreditation. I find no reason why everyone was rejected. I am surprised, and I strongly condemn and protest this decision,' Arifur said.

Arifur, who is also president of the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association, said he plans to consult with the Bangladesh Sports Press Association and the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Community before deciding the next steps.

As of now, the ICC media department has not issued a statement explaining the decision.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India assured Bangladesh full security during T20 WC'
'India assured Bangladesh full security during T20 WC'
'We feel for Bangladesh': Scotland reacts to WC call-up
'We feel for Bangladesh': Scotland reacts to WC call-up
Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad amid drama
Pakistan announce T20 World Cup squad amid drama
T20 WC Exit: Bangladesh pay price in diplomacy's crossfire
T20 WC Exit: Bangladesh pay price in diplomacy's crossfire
ICC Threats Forced Pakistan To Stay In T20 World Cup?
ICC Threats Forced Pakistan To Stay In T20 World Cup?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Stunning cockpit views from IAF fighter jets7:54

Stunning cockpit views from IAF fighter jets

Watch: Spectacular Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border0:48

Watch: Spectacular Beating Retreat Ceremony at...

Spectacular bullet pyramid by forces wows crowd at Attari-Wagah border on Republic day0:33

Spectacular bullet pyramid by forces wows crowd at...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO