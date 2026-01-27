Meet Nat Sciver-Brunt, WPL's First Centurion

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates her historic century. Photograph: WPL/X

Key Points Nat Sciver-Brunt arrived at 16/1 and smashed an unbeaten 100 off 57 -- the first century in WPL history.

Her 16 fours and a six drove MI to 199/4 and a match-winning 15-run victory over RCB.

The England all-rounder once again showed why she's Mumbai's go-to crisis saver.

Mumbai Indians star Nat Sciver-Brunt didn't just score runs on Monday night in Vadodara but she carved her name into Women's Premier League history.

With MI at 16/1, she rolled up her sleeves and scored a composed unbeaten 100 off just 57 balls to rescue the innings and register the first century ever scored in the WPL.

Her knock laced with 16 fours and a six carried Mumbai to 199/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Her calm and composed innings helped seal a 15 run win.

And it underlined, once again, why Sciver-Brunt is the heartbeat of this Mumbai side.

Her journey to this moment has never been straightforward.

Born in Tokyo to a diplomat mother, Sciver-Brunt grew up constantly on the move -- living in Poland, The Netherlands and later England. As reported by the BBC, she initially dreamed of becoming a footballer, idolised David Beckham and even earned trials with Chelsea before cricket slowly found her.

What began almost by accident quickly turned serious as by 17 she was playing county cricket and by 20 she was representing England.

Her competitive streak extends well beyond the field. Former England batter Lydia Greenway told the BBC, 'She's a bit of a hustler. You play table tennis and she'll beat you 21-0. And somehow she's always the best dancer too.'

When Mumbai Indians spent Rs 3.20 crore (Rs 32 million) on her at the first WPL auction, they weren't just buying an overseas star. They were investing in dependability. In someone who steadies the storm, whether with bat or ball.