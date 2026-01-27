HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Meet Nat Sciver-Brunt, WPL's First Centurion

Meet Nat Sciver-Brunt, WPL's First Centurion

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 27, 2026 09:59 IST

x

Nat Sciver-Brunt

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates her historic century. Photograph: WPL/X
 

Key Points

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt arrived at 16/1 and smashed an unbeaten 100 off 57 -- the first century in WPL history.
  • Her 16 fours and a six drove MI to 199/4 and a match-winning 15-run victory over RCB.
  • The England all-rounder once again showed why she's Mumbai's go-to crisis saver.

Mumbai Indians star Nat Sciver-Brunt didn't just score runs on Monday night in Vadodara but she carved her name into Women's Premier League history.

With MI at 16/1, she rolled up her sleeves and scored a composed unbeaten 100 off just 57 balls to rescue the innings and register the first century ever scored in the WPL.

Her knock laced with 16 fours and a six carried Mumbai to 199/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Her calm and composed innings helped seal a 15 run win.

And it underlined, once again, why Sciver-Brunt is the heartbeat of this Mumbai side.

Her journey to this moment has never been straightforward.

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Born in Tokyo to a diplomat mother, Sciver-Brunt grew up constantly on the move -- living in Poland, The Netherlands and later England. As reported by the BBC, she initially dreamed of becoming a footballer, idolised David Beckham and even earned trials with Chelsea before cricket slowly found her.

What began almost by accident quickly turned serious as by 17 she was playing county cricket and by 20 she was representing England.

Her competitive streak extends well beyond the field. Former England batter Lydia Greenway told the BBC, 'She's a bit of a hustler. You play table tennis and she'll beat you 21-0. And somehow she's always the best dancer too.'

When Mumbai Indians spent Rs 3.20 crore (Rs 32 million) on her at the first WPL auction, they weren't just buying an overseas star. They were investing in dependability. In someone who steadies the storm, whether with bat or ball.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Special moment...' Sciver-Brunt on historic WPL ton
'Special moment...' Sciver-Brunt on historic WPL ton
MI down RCB as Sciver-Brunt slams first-ever WPL ton
MI down RCB as Sciver-Brunt slams first-ever WPL ton
I S Bindra: Architect of Modern Indian Cricket
I S Bindra: Architect of Modern Indian Cricket
'India assured Bangladesh full security during T20 WC'
'India assured Bangladesh full security during T20 WC'
T20 WC: Pakistan planning to boycott India match?
T20 WC: Pakistan planning to boycott India match?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

IAF's Subtle Message By Showcasing Unseen Weaponry On Fighter Jets1:11

IAF's Subtle Message By Showcasing Unseen Weaponry On...

Spectacular Drone Footage Reveals Snow-Covered Shimla in All Its Glory0:58

Spectacular Drone Footage Reveals Snow-Covered Shimla in...

Attari-Wagah Border Dazzles in Tricolour0:39

Attari-Wagah Border Dazzles in Tricolour

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO