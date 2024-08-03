News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Score was gettable but we never had momentum': Rohit

'Score was gettable but we never had momentum': Rohit

Source: PTI
August 03, 2024 00:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Axar Patel put on a 57 run stand but India lost several wickets in quick succession. Photograph: BCCI / X 

A dejected India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his team should have got that solitary run off 14 balls but there was no consistent momentum during their innings despite the target being a very gettable 231 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Despite Rohit's fluent 58 off 47 balls and 71 in first 10 overs, India were all out for 230 in 47.5 overs with Virat Kohli (24), Shreyas Iyer (23) and KL Rahul (31) all getting starts but were never comfortable against the four-pronged Sri Lankan spin attack.     

 

"The score was gettable but you have to bat well to get that. We batted well in patches but there was no consistent momentum. We started well but knew the game would start once spin comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind," skipper Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.  

India did make a comeback through 57-run stand between Rahul and Axar Patel (33) but their dismissals in quick succession again tilted the balance of the contest.  

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 58 off 47 ballS, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: BCCI / X 

"We came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul. Disappointed to not get that one run with 14 balls, but I won't read too much," the skipper didn't want to be too critical. 

He felt the wicket was same for both the teams. 

"The bite was there at the start and then the ball became softer as the seam wore off. It was not a game where you can play your shots (straightway). You had to apply yourself and dig in. Proud of how we fought but it was important to hold our nerves," the skipper said. 

Young Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka, who got the final two wickets off successive deliveries, felt they should have won the game.

"I did believe we should have done a bit more well to restrict them under 230. It turned more in the afternoon. Under lights, it became easier to bat."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan gets $70 million for hosting Champions Trophy
Pakistan gets $70 million for hosting Champions Trophy
PIX: Spinners help Sri Lanka tie first India ODI
PIX: Spinners help Sri Lanka tie first India ODI
Pant vs Rahul: Here's what captain Rohit said...
Pant vs Rahul: Here's what captain Rohit said...
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 7
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 7
Khedkar's mother gets bail in attempt to murder case
Khedkar's mother gets bail in attempt to murder case
PIX: It's love-all for Chinese shuttlers at Olympics!
PIX: It's love-all for Chinese shuttlers at Olympics!
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Anshuman Gaekwad cremated in Vadodara

Anshuman Gaekwad cremated in Vadodara

Dhoni Opens About 2019 World Cup Loss

Dhoni Opens About 2019 World Cup Loss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances