'Score was gettable but we never had momentum': Rohit

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Axar Patel put on a 57 run stand but India lost several wickets in quick succession. Photograph: BCCI / X

A dejected India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his team should have got that solitary run off 14 balls but there was no consistent momentum during their innings despite the target being a very gettable 231 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Despite Rohit's fluent 58 off 47 balls and 71 in first 10 overs, India were all out for 230 in 47.5 overs with Virat Kohli (24), Shreyas Iyer (23) and KL Rahul (31) all getting starts but were never comfortable against the four-pronged Sri Lankan spin attack.

"The score was gettable but you have to bat well to get that. We batted well in patches but there was no consistent momentum. We started well but knew the game would start once spin comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind," skipper Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

India did make a comeback through 57-run stand between Rahul and Axar Patel (33) but their dismissals in quick succession again tilted the balance of the contest.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 58 off 47 ballS, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes. Photograph: BCCI / X

"We came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul. Disappointed to not get that one run with 14 balls, but I won't read too much," the skipper didn't want to be too critical.

He felt the wicket was same for both the teams.

"The bite was there at the start and then the ball became softer as the seam wore off. It was not a game where you can play your shots (straightway). You had to apply yourself and dig in. Proud of how we fought but it was important to hold our nerves," the skipper said.

Young Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka, who got the final two wickets off successive deliveries, felt they should have won the game.

"I did believe we should have done a bit more well to restrict them under 230. It turned more in the afternoon. Under lights, it became easier to bat."