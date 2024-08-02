News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'It Was A Heartbreak Moment'

'It Was A Heartbreak Moment'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 02, 2024 10:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It was a difficult one because I knew that this would be my last World Cup, so it would have been good to be on the winning side.'

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is run out by a direct hit from Martin Guptill in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images/Rediff Archives
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally addressed the agonising defeat that marked the end of his illustrious international career.

The former Indian captain revealed the emotional toll of the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, admitting it was a heartbreaking experience.

A video featuring the conversation was dropped on X and went viral in no time. In the clip, a fan can be seen asking Dhoni how he dealt with the ODI World Cup defeat in 2019.

'It was a difficult one because I knew that this would be my last World Cup, so it would have been good to be on the winning side. It was a heartbreak moment but we accepted the result and we tried to move on,' Dhoni was heard saying in the viral video.

Knowing that the tournament would be his last, Dhoni had hoped to bow out on a victorious note. However, destiny had other plans. The run-out that ended his innings proved to be a turning point in the match, and India ultimately fell short.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter shared that overcoming the disappointment took time, a luxury afforded to him by his subsequent retirement from international cricket. Despite the pain, Dhoni emphasised the importance of accepting the result and moving forward

'Time thoda lagta hai aur World Cup ke baad thoda time mil bhi jata hai. Maine toh uske baad international khela nahi hai toh mujhe toh kaafi time mila hai, (It takes time and one gets some time after the World Cup. I didn't play any internationally after that, so I got enough time),' Dhoni told the fan.

'So you just accept that you tried your best, but you were not able to win it.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The key factors in India's loss to Kiwis
The key factors in India's loss to Kiwis
PIX: New Zealand stun India to reach World Cup final
PIX: New Zealand stun India to reach World Cup final
45 minutes of bad cricket put us out of World Cup: Kohli
45 minutes of bad cricket put us out of World Cup: Kohli
Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?
Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?
Ulajh Review
Ulajh Review
300 people still missing after Wayanad landslides
300 people still missing after Wayanad landslides
Chronicles Of A Disaster Foretold
Chronicles Of A Disaster Foretold

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Bad planning led to India's defeat in 2019 WC semis

Bad planning led to India's defeat in 2019 WC semis

World Cup semi-final loss to NZ still haunts us: Rahul

World Cup semi-final loss to NZ still haunts us: Rahul

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances