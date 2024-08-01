News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pakistan gets $70 million for hosting Champions Trophy

Pakistan gets $70 million for hosting Champions Trophy

August 01, 2024 22:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India and Pakistan are in same group and could potentially play a second time in the tournament's super four stage. Photograph: ICC  / X

The ICC has approved a budget of approximately USD 70 million for holding the Champions Trophy in Pakistan early next year.

A source close to the ICC said on Thursday that the world body's financial and commercial committee, which is headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah had scrutinised and approved the budget which was prepared and jointly submitted by the Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC finance department.

"The approximate budget is around USD 70 million and only USD 4.5 million has been allocated as additional expenses," the source said.

 

The approval of the total budget and additional expenses at the last ICC meeting has generated speculations that the back up funds have been kept in case India refuses to send its team to Pakistan and some matches have to be played at other venues.

The source said that indications are that additional amount of USD 4.5 million is too meagre compared to the overall budget to cover moving matches from Pakistan.

Jay Shah, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, was also in chair when the regional body recently decided to award the T20 format Asia Cup in 2025 to India and the 50-over format Asia Cup in 2027 to Bangladesh.

The source said as per the tentative format for next year's Asia Cup again India and Pakistan are in same group and could potentially play a second time in the tournament's super four stage.

"A third match could happen if they qualify for the final," he said.

The source disclosed that the ACC despite the confusion and late venue changes and extra expenses during the tournament had still managed to reap profits from the 2023 Asia Cup held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"The profits came because of the India and Pakistan games."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympic dream shattered
Boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympic dream shattered
Heartbreak for India as Sat-Chi crash out of Olympics
Heartbreak for India as Sat-Chi crash out of Olympics
'He wouldn't let the tricolour down'
'He wouldn't let the tricolour down'
Controversy over Algerian Khelif takes focus at Paris
Controversy over Algerian Khelif takes focus at Paris
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 6
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 6
From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought
From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 2
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 2

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics Badminton: Sen beats Prannoy; in quarters

Olympics Badminton: Sen beats Prannoy; in quarters

From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought

From TC to Oly medallist: Kusale ends India's drought

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances