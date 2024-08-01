News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anshuman Gaekwad cremated in Vadodara

Anshuman Gaekwad cremated in Vadodara

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 01, 2024 16:02 IST
IMAGE: Anshuman Gaekwad, who served Indian cricket as a player, coach and selector, succumbed to blood cancer on Wednesday at the age of 71. Photograph: BCCI

Former India player, selector and coach Anshuman Gaekwad was cremated in Vadodara, Gujarat on Thursday afternoon.

 

The last rites were performed at Kirti Mandir in the presence of his family members and prominent personalities from sports, politics and other fields.

Gaekwad, who served Indian cricket as a player, coach and selector, succumbed to blood cancer on Wednesday night at a private hospital in Vadodara at the age of 71.

After his death at the hospital, Gaekwad's mortal remains were taken to his residence in Sevasi area of the city, from where a funeral procession was taken out till Kirti Mandir and the last rites were performed there around 1.30 pm.

BCCI president Roger Binny, former wicketkeepers Nayan Mogia and Kiran More along with several former and current office-bearers

of Baroda Cricket Association were present for the present during the last rites performed by his son Shatrunjay Gaekwad.

Vadodara BJP president Vijay Shah and Congress spokesperson Narendra Rawat also attended Gaekwad's cremation.

Family sources have revealed that a prayer meeting will be organised soon in the city in Gaekwad's remembrance.

Gaekwad represented India in 40 Test matches and 15 One Day Internationals. He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Gaekwad also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years. He later took over as a coach of the Indian team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the death of Gaekwad and said he had made immense contribution to Indian cricket.

"Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Source: PTI
