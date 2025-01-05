HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
World Cricket Calendar

The complete schedule of upcoming international matches, featuring bilateral series and tournaments from around the world.

Never miss a moment of your favorite team in action -- find match dates, venues, and timings all in one place.

World Cricket Calendar:

England's tour of India, January-Feburary 2025
Date Match Venue Time
Jan 22 First T20I Kolkata 7pm IST
Jan 25 Second T20I Chennai 7pm IST
Jan 28 Third T20I Rajkot 7pm IST
Jan 31 Fourth T20I Pune 7pm IST
Feb 2 Fifth T20I Mumbai 7pm IST
Feb 6 First ODI Nagpur 1.30pm IST
Feb 9 Second ODI Cuttack 1.30pm IST
Feb 12 Third ODI Ahmedabad 1.30pm IST
 
Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, January-Feburary 2025
Date Match Venue Time
Jan 29-Feb 2 First Test Galle 10am IST
Feb 6-10 Second Test Galle 10am IST
Feb 13 Only ODI TBC 2.30pm IST
 
ODI Tri-series in Pakistan, Feburary 2025
Date Match Venue Time
Feb 8 1st Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand Multan 2pm IST
Feb 10 2nd Match: New Zealand vs South Africa Multan 2pm IST
Feb 12 3rd Match: Pakistan vs South Africa Multan 2pm IST
Feb 14 FINAL Multan 2pm IST
 
ICC Champions Trophy, Feburary-March 2025
Date Match Venue Time
Feb 19 Group A: Pakistan vs New Zealand Karachi 2.30pm IST
Feb 20 Group A: Bangladesh vs India Dubai 2.30pm IST
Feb 21 Group B: Afghanistan vs South Africa Karachi 2.30pm IST
Feb 22 Group B: Australia vs England Lahore 2.30pm IST
Feb 23 Group A: Pakistan vs New India Dubai 2.30pm IST
Feb 24 Group A: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Rawalpindi 2.30pm IST
Feb 25 Group B: Australia vs South Africa Rawalpindi 2.30pm IST
Feb 26 Group B: Afghanistan vs England Lahore 2.30pm IST
Feb 27 Group A: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Rawalpindi 2.30pm IST
Feb 28 Group B: Afghanistan vs Australia Lahore 2.30pm IST
Mar 1 Group B: South Africa vs England Karachi 2.30pm IST
Mar 2 Group A: New Zealand vs India Dubai 2.30pm IST
Mar 4 1st Semi-final (A1 vs B2) Dubai 2.30pm IST
Mar 6 2nd Semi-final (B1 vs A2) Lahore 2.30pm IST
Mar 9 FINAL TBC 2.30pm IST
 
Pakistan's tour of New Zealand, March-April 2025
Date Match Venue Time
Mar 16 First T20I Christchurch 6.45am IST
Mar 18 Second T20I Dunedin 6.45am IST
Mar 21 Third T20I Auckland 11.45am IST
Mar 23 Fourth T20I Mount Maunganui 11.45am IST
Mar 26 Fifth T20I Wellington 11.45am IST
Mar 29 First ODI Napier 3.30am IST
April 2 Second ODI Hamilton 3.30am IST
April 5 Third ODI Mount Maunganui 3.30am IST
 
