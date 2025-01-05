

World Cricket Calendar:

England's tour of India, January-Feburary 2025 Date Match Venue Time Jan 22 First T20I Kolkata 7pm IST Jan 25 Second T20I Chennai 7pm IST Jan 28 Third T20I Rajkot 7pm IST Jan 31 Fourth T20I Pune 7pm IST Feb 2 Fifth T20I Mumbai 7pm IST Feb 6 First ODI Nagpur 1.30pm IST Feb 9 Second ODI Cuttack 1.30pm IST Feb 12 Third ODI Ahmedabad 1.30pm IST

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, January-Feburary 2025 Date Match Venue Time Jan 29-Feb 2 First Test Galle 10am IST Feb 6-10 Second Test Galle 10am IST Feb 13 Only ODI TBC 2.30pm IST

ODI Tri-series in Pakistan, Feburary 2025 Date Match Venue Time Feb 8 1st Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand Multan 2pm IST Feb 10 2nd Match: New Zealand vs South Africa Multan 2pm IST Feb 12 3rd Match: Pakistan vs South Africa Multan 2pm IST Feb 14 FINAL Multan 2pm IST

ICC Champions Trophy, Feburary-March 2025 Date Match Venue Time Feb 19 Group A: Pakistan vs New Zealand Karachi 2.30pm IST Feb 20 Group A: Bangladesh vs India Dubai 2.30pm IST Feb 21 Group B: Afghanistan vs South Africa Karachi 2.30pm IST Feb 22 Group B: Australia vs England Lahore 2.30pm IST Feb 23 Group A: Pakistan vs New India Dubai 2.30pm IST Feb 24 Group A: Bangladesh vs New Zealand Rawalpindi 2.30pm IST Feb 25 Group B: Australia vs South Africa Rawalpindi 2.30pm IST Feb 26 Group B: Afghanistan vs England Lahore 2.30pm IST Feb 27 Group A: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Rawalpindi 2.30pm IST Feb 28 Group B: Afghanistan vs Australia Lahore 2.30pm IST Mar 1 Group B: South Africa vs England Karachi 2.30pm IST Mar 2 Group A: New Zealand vs India Dubai 2.30pm IST Mar 4 1st Semi-final (A1 vs B2) Dubai 2.30pm IST Mar 6 2nd Semi-final (B1 vs A2) Lahore 2.30pm IST Mar 9 FINAL TBC 2.30pm IST