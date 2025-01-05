The complete schedule of upcoming international matches, featuring bilateral series and tournaments from around the world.
Never miss a moment of your favorite team in action -- find match dates, venues, and timings all in one place.
World Cricket Calendar:
|England's tour of India, January-Feburary 2025
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Jan 22
|First T20I
|Kolkata
|7pm IST
|Jan 25
|Second T20I
|Chennai
|7pm IST
|Jan 28
|Third T20I
|Rajkot
|7pm IST
|Jan 31
|Fourth T20I
|Pune
|7pm IST
|Feb 2
|Fifth T20I
|Mumbai
|7pm IST
|Feb 6
|First ODI
|Nagpur
|1.30pm IST
|Feb 9
|Second ODI
|Cuttack
|1.30pm IST
|Feb 12
|Third ODI
|Ahmedabad
|1.30pm IST
|Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, January-Feburary 2025
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Jan 29-Feb 2
|First Test
|Galle
|10am IST
|Feb 6-10
|Second Test
|Galle
|10am IST
|Feb 13
|Only ODI
|TBC
|2.30pm IST
|ODI Tri-series in Pakistan, Feburary 2025
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Feb 8
|1st Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Multan
|2pm IST
|Feb 10
|2nd Match: New Zealand vs South Africa
|Multan
|2pm IST
|Feb 12
|3rd Match: Pakistan vs South Africa
|Multan
|2pm IST
|Feb 14
|FINAL
|Multan
|2pm IST
|ICC Champions Trophy, Feburary-March 2025
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Feb 19
|Group A: Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Karachi
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 20
|Group A: Bangladesh vs India
|Dubai
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 21
|Group B: Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Karachi
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 22
|Group B: Australia vs England
|Lahore
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 23
|Group A: Pakistan vs New India
|Dubai
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 24
|Group A: Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Rawalpindi
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 25
|Group B: Australia vs South Africa
|Rawalpindi
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 26
|Group B: Afghanistan vs England
|Lahore
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 27
|Group A: Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Rawalpindi
|2.30pm IST
|Feb 28
|Group B: Afghanistan vs Australia
|Lahore
|2.30pm IST
|Mar 1
|Group B: South Africa vs England
|Karachi
|2.30pm IST
|Mar 2
|Group A: New Zealand vs India
|Dubai
|2.30pm IST
|Mar 4
|1st Semi-final (A1 vs B2)
|Dubai
|2.30pm IST
|Mar 6
|2nd Semi-final (B1 vs A2)
|Lahore
|2.30pm IST
|Mar 9
|FINAL
|TBC
|2.30pm IST
|Pakistan's tour of New Zealand, March-April 2025
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Mar 16
|First T20I
|Christchurch
|6.45am IST
|Mar 18
|Second T20I
|Dunedin
|6.45am IST
|Mar 21
|Third T20I
|Auckland
|11.45am IST
|Mar 23
|Fourth T20I
|Mount Maunganui
|11.45am IST
|Mar 26
|Fifth T20I
|Wellington
|11.45am IST
|Mar 29
|First ODI
|Napier
|3.30am IST
|April 2
|Second ODI
|Hamilton
|3.30am IST
|April 5
|Third ODI
|Mount Maunganui
|3.30am IST