U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century lifts India to huge total

Images from the Under-19 World Cup between India and New Zealand in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Musheer Khan celebrates his century against New Zealand during the U-19 World Cup Super Six match on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC 2023

Musheer Khan flayed New Zealand attack with his second century of the ICC Under-19 World Cup while opener Adarsh Singh struck 52 to power India to 295 in their Super Six contest, at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, on Tuesday.

On a perfect batting wicket, Musheer tore apart the Kiwis bowling line-up to become the first batter in the World Cup to breach the 300-run mark.



Musheer blasted 13 fours and three sixes in his brilliant knock of 131 from 125 balls and once showed admirable temperament to up the ante just when it was required.



Busy at the crease constantly, the 18-year-old Musheer motored on from one end unleashing strokes in all directions, while he began with an upper-cut for a four.



His innings was spruced with fine running between the wickets and ended in the death overs when he was looking to accelerate.

IMAGE: Opener Adarsh Singh struck a fluent half-century. Photograph: ICC 2023

But it was a shaky start for the Indians, who lost the previous game's centurion Arshin Kulkarni (9) early on.



The dismissal, however, also brought the pair of Musheer and Adarsh together who carried out a fine recovery job with a 77-run stand.



Adarsh took charge of attacking the bowlers as he looked good while driving on the rise and also played the pull-shot with elan.



It was only unfortunate that he failed to keep a drive in check when Zac Cumming (1/37) teased him with one outside off.



A thick edge off Adarsh's bat flew to Oliver Tewatiya at point in the 18th over, which ended the charge for the left-handed Indian opener who made 52 off 58 balls with six fours.

IMAGE: India captain Uday Saharan bats. Photograph: ICC 2023

There also was some disappointment in store for India captain Uday Saharan who failed to convert his start and was dismissed for 35. He had three fifties in a row before this game.



Saharan, nevertheless, did a fine job of consolidating the innings for his side, putting on 87 with Musheer which also happened to be the best stand for India in this game.



However, Musheer's century and Adarsh's contribution at the top notwithstanding, India lost wickets in a flurry towards the end to fall short of breaching the 300-run mark, finishing at 295 for eight.



For New Zealand, seamer Mason Clarke took four wickets but registered expensive figures of 4/64 in eight overs.