Sarfaraz Loses 17 Kg. Is Agarkar Listening?

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan is proving he's not just hungry for runs. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Naushad Khan

Snubbed. Criticised. Written off. But Sarfaraz Khan is fighting back -- this time, not just with the bat, but with sweat and steel.

The Mumbai batter has dropped 17 kilos in a striking transformation that speaks louder than words.

Despite piling on the runs in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz has often found himself out of favour with selectors, with concerns over his fitness frequently cited as a barrier.

Though he finally made his Test debut against England earlier this year, the right-hander hasn't yet cemented a regular spot in the national side.

Now, with his latest transformation, Sarfaraz is proving he's not just hungry for runs -- but also for redemption.

The 26 year old's father Naushad Khan recently shared a striking gym photo, revealing his son's significantly leaner physique and confirming he has lost 17kg.

The turning point came after Sarfaraz was overlooked for the ongoing Test series in England. The decision sparked strong reactions from former cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, who called the omission 'shocking'.

'I'm sure he'll come back strong. He's got that will to return. All I can say is don't be disheartened. You'll get your due -- if not today, then tomorrow,' Harbhajan said, drawing parallels to Karun Nair's journey.

After a disappointing Australia tour and waning support from the team management, Sarfaraz knew he had to fight harder than ever.

His transformation is more than just physical -- it's a statement of intent. A statement that he's ready to rewrite his story.