Whom Sarfaraz Dedicated His 200 To...

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates with his father Naushad and brother Musheer. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Musheer Khan/Instagram

Sarfaraz Khan, the talented Mumbai batter, celebrated his Irani Trophy victory in a bittersweet moment, dedicating his performance to his injured brother Musheer Khan.

Sarfaraz's stellar double century against the Rest of India laid the groundwork for Mumbai's triumph, its first in 27 years.

The joy of victory was tempered by the recent car accident involving Musheer and their father, Naushad Khan.

While Naushad suffered minor injuries, Musheer sustained a serious neck fracture that is expected to keep him out of action for at least 16 weeks.

Musheer had been traveling with his father from Azamgarh to Lucknow when their car overturned multiple times on the road.

Despite the family's ordeal, Sarfaraz's determination to excel shone through. In the Irani Trophy, he scored a magnificent double century in the first innings, earning him the player of the match award.

During the post-match interview, Sarfaraz expressed his heartfelt emotions, stating, 'This trophy belongs to the entire team, but I made a promise at home to score a hundred for Musheer. This one is for him.'