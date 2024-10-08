News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Whom Sarfaraz Dedicated His 200 To...

Whom Sarfaraz Dedicated His 200 To...

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 08, 2024 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates with his father Naushad and brother Musheer. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Musheer Khan/Instagram
 

Sarfaraz Khan, the talented Mumbai batter, celebrated his Irani Trophy victory in a bittersweet moment, dedicating his performance to his injured brother Musheer Khan.

Sarfaraz's stellar double century against the Rest of India laid the groundwork for Mumbai's triumph, its first in 27 years.

The joy of victory was tempered by the recent car accident involving Musheer and their father, Naushad Khan.

While Naushad suffered minor injuries, Musheer sustained a serious neck fracture that is expected to keep him out of action for at least 16 weeks.

Musheer had been traveling with his father from Azamgarh to Lucknow when their car overturned multiple times on the road.

Despite the family's ordeal, Sarfaraz's determination to excel shone through. In the Irani Trophy, he scored a magnificent double century in the first innings, earning him the player of the match award.

During the post-match interview, Sarfaraz expressed his heartfelt emotions, stating, 'This trophy belongs to the entire team, but I made a promise at home to score a hundred for Musheer. This one is for him.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Musheer suffers 'fracture in neck'; out of Irani Cup
Musheer suffers 'fracture in neck'; out of Irani Cup
Tendulkar reveals special bond with city of Baroda
Tendulkar reveals special bond with city of Baroda
SEE: 'SKY Is Doing Fabulous Captaincy'
SEE: 'SKY Is Doing Fabulous Captaincy'
Top 8 housing mkts see 5% dip in sales in Q2
Top 8 housing mkts see 5% dip in sales in Q2
PIX: Saud Shakeel, Naseem lead Pakistan's charge
PIX: Saud Shakeel, Naseem lead Pakistan's charge
JK polls: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter concedes defeat
JK polls: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter concedes defeat
Why Are These Sadhus Protesting?
Why Are These Sadhus Protesting?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Irani Cup: Sarfaraz slams double ton

Irani Cup: Sarfaraz slams double ton

Team Mumbai bags Rs. 1 Crore bonus for Irani Cup win

Team Mumbai bags Rs. 1 Crore bonus for Irani Cup win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances