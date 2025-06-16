HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Don't be disheartened: Bhajji's advice to Sarfaraz

Don't be disheartened: Bhajji's advice to Sarfaraz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read
June 16, 2025 18:37 IST

Sarfaraz Khan was not picked in India's 18-man squad for the tour of England, but played in the first unofficial Test for India A against England Lions.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan was not picked in India's 18-man squad for the tour of England, but played in the first unofficial Test for India A against England Lions. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh weighed in on the much-talked-about exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan from the Test squad.

Sarfaraz was dropped from the 18-man squad fo the five-match Test tour of England. The opening Test starts on June 20 at Leeds.

 

Sarfaraz was picked in the India A squad but not in the main 18-man Indian squad. He was dropped from India A’s playing XI in the second unofficial Test against the England Lions, despite scoring 92 (119) in the first match.

“It's very unfortunate... I was a bit shocked not seeing his name in the squad. I'm sure he will come back strong. He has got that will to make a comeback…All I can say is, don't be disheartened, you will get your due, if not today, then tomorrow…." Bhajji said on PTI Videos.

"Look at Karun Nair. He scored 300 runs against England and then never got too many opportunities. Now he is back in England with the team," Harbhajan added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
