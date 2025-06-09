HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sanju To Leave RR For CSK?

June 09, 2025 14:24 IST

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: A cryptic Instagram post from Sanju Samson has sent fans into overdrive. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanju Samson/Instagram

Is Sanju Samson bidding goodbye to Rajasthan Royals?

A cryptic Instagram post from the RR captain has sent fans into overdrive, sparking intense speculation about a potential move to the Chennai Super Kings.

The photo -- featuring Samson with his wife -- was innocently captioned 'Time to MOVE..!!' But what caught everyone's attention was the yellow line on the road in the background.

That single detail was enough to ignite a firestorm in the comments.

'Sanju to CSK confirmed', one fan declared.

'Bro just dropped the CSK teaser', added another, pointing at the yellow line as a possible nod to CSK's iconic colour.

There's no official word yet, but the timing -- and the clues -- have left fans wondering: Is Samson really switching camps from pink to yellow?

 
