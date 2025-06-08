HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Siraj's Wallpaper Reveals His England Test Ambition

Siraj's Wallpaper Reveals His England Test Ambition

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: June 08, 2025 01:42 IST

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj’s Ronaldo wallpaper reveals his winning mindset for England Tests. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Siraj is arriving in England with the mindset of a champion, inspired by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

 

The Gujarat Titans pacer, famous for his ‘Siuuu’ celebration, was seen at the airport with a striking phone wallpaper of Ronaldo bearing the words, ‘In my mind I’m always the best.’

Mohammed Siraj

It’s a mantra Siraj seems to be embracing as he prepares to take on a bigger role in the absence of a fully available Jasprit Bumrah.

Fresh off a solid IPL campaign with 16 wickets for GT, Siraj is expected to lead India’s pace attack in at least two of the five matches in England—a crucial series that also kickstarts India’s new World Test Championship cycle.

REDIFF CRICKET
