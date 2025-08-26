Sanju Sets Kerala League On Fire, Again!

IMAGE: Sanju Samson with his brother and Kochi Blue Tigers skipper Saly Samson. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kerala Cricket Association/X

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has staked his claim for a place in India's playing eleven in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 with another blistering knock in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL).

The 30-year-old Sanju, playing for Kochi Blue Tigers, smashed a quickfire half-century in his third appearance in the local competition at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

During the match against Thrissur Titans, Sanju blazed his way to brilliant 89 off just 46 balls studded with four boundaries and nine sixes.

Despite Sanju's fireworks, the Tigers suffered their first defeat of the season as the Titans overhauled the target of 189 for the loss five wickets in a last-ball thriller, thanks to a fearless 40-ball 72 by the young Ahammed Imran.

In the previous match, Sanju, after failing in the middle-order with a 22-ball 13 in his first appearance, made a whirlwind 121 off 51 balls against defending champions Kollam Sailors. He smashed 14 fours and seven sixes to help his side chase down a massive total of 237.

In three matches so far in the KCL, Sanju, who was acquired by the Tigers for a record Rs 26.80 lakh (Rs 2.68 million), has amassed 223 runs at an average of 74.33 and a strike rate of over 187.

The stylish right-hander has recently made the cut as the national men's selection committee named a 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Having struck three T20I hundreds as an opener in five innings last year, Sanju's form dipped thereafter as he managed just 51 runs at an average of 10.20

in his next five innings.

With Test skipper Shubman Gill returning to the side for the Asia Cup, Sanju could be moved down the order if the team management prefers Gill over him to open with Abhishek Sharma.

Also, if Jitesh Sharma, a proven finisher in the shortest format, gets the nod as the first-choice wicket-keeper, Sanju will have to sit out.

In 42 T20Is, Sanju has tallied 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties

Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 180.16.