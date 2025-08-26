Really proud of Gill's growth as a captain: Siraj

'Shubman and I have been together for a long time.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was the highest wicket-taker in the England series with 23 wickets in five Tests, while Shubman Gill was the top run-getter with 754 runs at an average of 75.40. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has revealed the close bonding he shares with Test captain Shubman Gill, highlighting both their on-field and off-field camaraderie.



'Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (in the ICC rankings) at the same time. We have a lot of memories together. He is also the captain of Gujarat Titans. We bat at the nets together and keep talking. I keep telling him that you are my bunny,' Siraj told Boria Majumdar on RevSportz.



'Our understanding is very easy and it reflects on the field. He understands what I want, what I don't and vice versa. I am really proud of his growth as a captain, and now that he is the vice-captain for the Asia Cup as well, I would definitely want him to bring the trophy back. All the best to him and the team.'



From Leeds to London, Gill's robust technique stole the show and made headlines with his record-breaking performances with the bat. The India skipper emerged as the leading run-getter in England with a whopping tally of 754 at 75.40 in the five-match series.



Gill made subtle changes to his technique, with the most prominent being bringing his bat ahead of his pads on several occasions. He even made a couple of tweaks in his footwork to give himself more time to play his desired shot, which were at the forefront of his four blistering tons in England.



He silenced the critics who questioned his ability to thrive in overseas conditions as he enjoyed a dream run at No 4, which was previously held by stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

In his first Test captaincy assignment, Gill led his side to a memorable 2-2 draw against England. His next assignment will be two Test series against the West Indies at home, in October this year.