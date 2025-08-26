Fit-again SKY ready to roar in Asia Cup!

'Most important thing during a rehab phase is to have good people around you who will guide you really well and that's what I did from last 2-3 years whenever I was in rehab.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is back to fill fitness after undergoing a sports hernia surgery in Munich. He was diagnosed with a problem in his lower right abdomen towards the end of the IPL in June. Photograph: Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about his recent injury setback, which needed surgery and a six-week rehab, saying that the forced break was an opportunity to return to his "best version" ahead of next month's Asia Cup.



The 34-year-old underwent a sports hernia surgery in Munich after being diagnosed with a problem in his lower right abdomen towards the end of the IPL in June. After that, he underwent a rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.



He is back to full fitness and will be leading the side in the continental showpiece, starting on September 9 in the UAE.



"I'm feeling good right now. It's been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for last six weeks and fingers crossed, feeling really well," Suryakumar said in a video posted by the BCCI on Tuesday.



"...most important thing during a rehab phase is to have good people around you who will guide you really well and that's what I did from last two-three years whenever I was in rehab. I saw it as an opportunity to come back as the best version of myself.



"If I was here for six weeks, eight weeks or 12 weeks, I could take that one week at a time, prepare myself mentally that way and just use the facility and stay in that moment and move in the right direction."

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav gave a big thumbs up to the facilities at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Recalling the time when he first understood the gravity of his injury, Suryakumar said it was a problem quite similar to the one he had experienced in the past.



"It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had the similar kind of injury last year as well and that's how I got to know. So a few checklists were there," said Suryakumar, who had an ankle surgery in 2023 and underwent another sports hernia procedure in early 2024.

"I tried those things and then I realised that it's time to go and do a small MRI. When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it post IPL, went to Germany.



"It went really well how it went last year and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time and we are here and I'm feeling good."

Talking about his structured rehabilitation and the support at CoE, Suryakumar said: "I think the most important thing for me is when you come here at COE or when I was here at NCA last year as well, they understood how my body reacts to certain situations.



"So all the strength and conditioning coach and the physios, they understood how my body works and accordingly they planned all the workouts. As soon as I used to hit the gym and I came here, they would plan the sessions and that's how we took one week at a time and slowly but steadily we are here."



The India skipper also gave a big thumbs up to the facilities at the CoE.



"I think firstly it's very massive. The place is huge. Let me talk about the gym first. I think more than 30-35 people can train here together," he said.



"I actually used most of the equipment here. Some new equipment which are actually very useful from athletes point of view. Not only for a rehab but if someone, any contracted player or a targeted player wants to come here for few weeks, train, use the ground and everything.



"Unbelievable facility and it's the best which I've seen for a really long time."