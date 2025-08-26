HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dropped from India, Sarfaraz hits fiery 111 to silence critics

Dropped from India, Sarfaraz hits fiery 111 to silence critics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
August 26, 2025 17:57 IST

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan slams 5 sixes in stunning 111 to lift Mumbai innings. Photograph: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan hit a counter-attacking 111 to bail Mumbai out of trouble against Haryana in their All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament contest here on Tuesday.

Mumbai were struggling at 84 for four at one stage on the opening day after deciding to bat when the India batter took control, hammering nine fours and five sixes during his 112-ball knock to resurrect his team's innings.

The right-handed batter, who had scored 138 against TNCA XI earlier in this event, got to his century with a six off his 99th delivery that he faced here at the MRF Pachaiyappa's Ground.

Sarfaraz, who made his Test debut against England last year at Rajkot, has been away from the Indian team after the tour of Australia and was not picked for the tour of England.

Earlier, Mumbai had stuttered from 69 for no loss to 84 for four, losing their openers Musheer Khan (30), Divyaansh Saxena (46), Pragnesh Kanpillewar (3) and Suryansh Shedge (1) in quick succession.

 

Shams Mulani was on 50 not out but Tanush Kotian missed his milestone as he fell for 48, with Mumbai reaching 346 for nine at stumps.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad bounced back to score 133 (144 balls, 10x4s, 4x6s), helping Maharashtra to 440 all out against Himachal Pradesh, with Arshin Kulkarni scoring 146 (190 balls, 16x4s, 1x6s). Prince Thakur took 7/144 for Himachal Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh's Shashank Tiwary returned 5/54 to help bowl out TNCA President's XI for 266. In reply, Chhattisgarh were 4/0.

TNCA XI fought back with Chandrasekar DT taking three wickets as Bengal slipped to 58 for four, trailing by 145 runs. Rahul Prasad took 5/44 for Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
