'Kohli taught me to treat opponents like enemies'

'Off the field, he would be talking very nicely, but on the ground, he treats the opponents like enemies.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut during India's historic win at the 2020 Border Gavaskar Trophy : ANI Photo

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has always acknowledged the crucial role batting maestro Virat Kohli played in shaping his career. Kohli has acted as Siraj's mentor and guide, backing him through tough times and giving him his Test debut.

Despite Siraj moving to Gujarat Titans from RCB and facing Kohli in IPL matches, their bond remains strong, evidenced by their warm interactions during practice sessions.

Siraj, known as a workhorse due to his dedication, intensity, and ability to perform under pressure, has revealed how his approach towards the game changed after he started playing alongside Kohli.

In a chat with Boria Majumdar at Revsportz, Siraj said it was Kohli who taught him to treat opponents like enemies on the field and friends off it.

Siraj recalled one particular incident when his aggressive nature helped the team get out of a hole. During the fifth and final Test at The Oval recently, England, chasing 374 to seal the five-match series 3-1, were in a commanding position with Joe Root and Harry Brook scoring runs rapidly.

"When Root and Brook were gong strong, I encouraged everyone, and suddenly we got a breakthrough in the form of Root's wicket. Another thing I learned from Virat is to get the crowd on our side. Crowd support can make a big difference and get the bowler flying with confidence," he added.

During the tour of England, Siraj ended as India's leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, with two five-wicket hauls including a stunning spell at The Oval, where he, along with Prasidh Krishna, turned the match on its head to bowl England out for 367. The series ended in a 2-2 draw.