HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Kohli taught me to treat opponents like enemies'

'Kohli taught me to treat opponents like enemies'

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 26, 2025 18:39 IST

x

'Off the field, he would be talking very nicely, but on the ground, he treats the opponents like enemies.'

Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut during India's historic win at the 2020 Border Gavaskar Trophy: ANI Photo

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has always acknowledged the crucial role batting maestro Virat Kohli played in shaping his career. Kohli has acted as Siraj's mentor and guide, backing him through tough times and giving him his Test debut.

Despite Siraj moving to Gujarat Titans from RCB and facing Kohli in IPL matches, their bond remains strong, evidenced by their warm interactions during practice sessions.

Siraj, known as a workhorse due to his dedication, intensity, and ability to perform under pressure, has revealed how his approach towards the game changed after he started playing alongside Kohli. 

In a chat with Boria Majumdar at Revsportz, Siraj said it was Kohli who taught him to treat opponents like enemies on the field and friends off it.

"I

have learned this one particular thing from Virat Kohli, and that is his fighting approach. Off the field, he would be talking very nicely, but on the ground, he treats the opponents like enemies. I like this thing about him. And I always like to be aggressive. If I do not show that on the ground, I would not be able to bowl well. I have been with Virat Kohli at RCB and have had a good bonding with him. Fast bowlers should have aggression on the field, and Virat shows more aggression on the field than any bowler."

 

Siraj recalled one particular incident when his aggressive nature helped the team get out of a hole. During the fifth and final Test at The Oval recently, England, chasing 374 to seal the five-match series 3-1, were in a commanding position with Joe Root and Harry Brook scoring runs rapidly. 

"When Root and Brook were gong strong, I encouraged everyone, and suddenly we got a breakthrough in the form of Root's wicket. Another thing I learned from Virat is to get the crowd on our side. Crowd support can make a big difference and get the bowler flying with confidence," he added.

During the tour of England, Siraj ended as India's leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, with two five-wicket hauls including a stunning spell at The Oval, where he, along with Prasidh Krishna, turned the match on its head to bowl England out for 367. The series ended in a 2-2 draw.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Dropped from India, Sarfaraz hits fiery 111 to silence critics
Dropped from India, Sarfaraz hits fiery 111 to silence critics
'Bumrah is one of a kind, should be well looked after'
'Bumrah is one of a kind, should be well looked after'
Fit-again SKY ready to roar in Asia Cup!
Fit-again SKY ready to roar in Asia Cup!
Really proud of Gill's growth as a captain: Siraj
Really proud of Gill's growth as a captain: Siraj
'Playing for India comes first': Siraj on workload debate
'Playing for India comes first': Siraj on workload debate

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 2

The First Space Travellers

webstory image 3

10 Most Popular Names For Boys In India

VIDEOS

PM Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki's 1st electric vehicle e-Vitara1:52

PM Modi flags off Maruti Suzuki's 1st electric vehicle...

All gates of Sant Sarovar Dam opened in Gandhinagar amid heavy rainfall1:07

All gates of Sant Sarovar Dam opened in Gandhinagar amid...

A breathtaking view of Kullu following heavy rainfall 3:36

A breathtaking view of Kullu following heavy rainfall

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV