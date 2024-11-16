News
Samson's Century Spree: A Record-Breaking Year

Samson's Century Spree: A Record-Breaking Year

Source: ANI
November 16, 2024 01:09 IST
Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson’s remarkable achievement cements his status as one of the most explosive batters in the shortest format of the game. Photograph: James Oatway/Reuters

Sanju Samson has etched his name in the record books by becoming the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year.

This remarkable achievement cements his status as one of the most explosive batters in the shortest format of the game.

 

Samson's stellar run began with his maiden T20I hundred against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 12. He reached the century mark in just 40 balls, the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in T20I cricket. His innings was a masterclass in power-hitting, as he smashed 111 off 47 balls, including 11 boundaries and 8 sixes, dismantling the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Building on this, Samson continued his extraordinary form against South Africa. In the first T20I of the ongoing India-South Africa series, he hammered his second T20I century, scoring 107 off 50 balls with 7 boundaries and 10 sixes. In Johannesburg on Friday, he dominated the South African bowlers once again, finishing unbeaten on 109 off 56 deliveries with 6 boundaries and 9 sixes.

With these performances, Samson not only became the first Indian but also the second player overall to score two centuries in a single T20I series. England's Phil Salt was the first to achieve this feat, scoring two centuries against the West Indies in December 2023.

Adding to the fireworks, Tilak Varma also showcased his prowess by scoring his second T20I century in the same series, becoming the second Indian and third overall to achieve this feat. Varma delivered a scintillating unbeaten 120 off 47 balls, featuring 9 sixes and 10 fours. His contribution helped set a massive target of 284 runs for South Africa to chase in their 20 overs.

Source: ANI
