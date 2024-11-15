News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » ICC bans Pakistan's Champions Trophy tour in PoK

ICC bans Pakistan's Champions Trophy tour in PoK

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2024 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Champions Trophy

IMAGE: The trophy was supposed to be unveiled in Lahore earlier this month but the ceremony was postponed. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Champions Trophy/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the itinerary for a nationwide trophy tour of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which included stops in Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad—cities located in the disputed region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The tour was scheduled to start on November 16 and would run through November 24, allowing fans to view the prestigious trophy that Pakistan last won in 2017 under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

 

However, reports indicate that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now directed the PCB to exclude these disputed areas from the tour after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) raised concerns.

India had previously conveyed its reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, which is set to take place in February-March 2025, due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations.

In response, the PCB has reached out to the ICC, seeking clarification on India's stance and expressing disappointment at the restriction placed on the trophy tour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit's Working Hard In Mumbai For Aus
Rohit's Working Hard In Mumbai For Aus
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Did Pant Dismiss Bumrah With Bouncer?
Where Aussie Bowlers Will Target Kohli
Where Aussie Bowlers Will Target Kohli
Soccer: Israel anthem booed, fights in stand in France
Soccer: Israel anthem booed, fights in stand in France
'Hanging up my racquet. Thank you'
'Hanging up my racquet. Thank you'
'Mazar' inside school where Rahul Gandhi studied razed
'Mazar' inside school where Rahul Gandhi studied razed
Fire at Mumbai's BKC metro basement, op suspended
Fire at Mumbai's BKC metro basement, op suspended

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
ICC asks BCCI to explain why India won't go to Pak
ICC asks BCCI to explain why India won't go to Pak
Jo'burg Consulate Hosts SKY & Co
Jo'burg Consulate Hosts SKY & Co

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances