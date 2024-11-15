News
Rohit's Working Hard In Mumbai For Aus Tour

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2024 13:35 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is currently away from the Indian team for the birth of his second child. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Team Ro/Instagram
 

Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for fitness. A video shared by his team on Instagram showcases his rigorous workout routine, featuring weightlifting, cycling and running.

'Best start to the day,' the caption reads, underscoring Rohit's dedication to his craft.

 

While Rohit and wife Ritika Sajdeh await the birth of their second child, the captain is ensuring he is ready for the series in Australia whenever he returns to the team.

Rohit managed a mere 133 runs in the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, averaging a dismal 13.30.

Rohit's form and fitness will be crucial to India's success on the challenging Australian tour.

REDIFF CRICKET
