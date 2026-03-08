Sanju Samson Rewrites T20 World Cup Final History

IMAGE: Sanju Samson walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Sanju Samson scored 89 in the 2026 T20 World Cup final, the highest individual score in a T20 WC final, surpassing Marlon Samuels’ 85 (2016) and Kane Williamson’s 86 (2021).

Samson’s knock was his third consecutive 50+ score in the tournament, including 89 off 42 balls in the semifinal vs England.

He became only the third player to score fifties in both the semifinal and final of a T20 World Cup, joining Shahid Afridi (2009) and Virat Kohli (2014).

Sanju Samson fell short of a century once again, but on the biggest stage he delivered a knock that will be remembered for a long time.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter smashed a brilliant 89 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, giving India a powerful start.

Record-breaking innings

His innings turned out to be the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, going past Marlon Samuels’ 85 for West Indies in 2016*. It also eclipsed Kane Williamson’s 86 for New Zealand in the 2021 final.

From the moment he walked out, Samson looked confident and in control. He attacked the bowlers with freedom, mixing crisp boundaries with clever placement, and kept the scoreboard moving at a rapid pace. The crowd sensed a special innings as he moved closer to a century.

But just when the milestone seemed within reach, Samson mistimed a full toss from James Neesham, and Cole McConchie completed a running catch near the boundary. The Indian star walked back after a superb 89, falling just short of what could have been a historic hundred.

Consistent tournament performance

Even without the century, Samson’s knock capped an outstanding run in the tournament. It was his third consecutive half-century in the 2026 T20 World Cup, showing his consistency in high-pressure games.

Elite company

The innings also put him in elite company. Samson became only the third player to score fifties in both the semifinal and final of a T20 World Cup, joining Shahid Afridi (2009) and Virat Kohli (2014).

Earlier, in the semifinal against England, Samson had played another decisive innings, scoring 89 off just 42 balls to power India into the final.

50s in Semis & Final (T20 WC) Year Shahid Afridi 2009 Virat Kohli 2014 Sanju Samson 2026