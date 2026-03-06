T20 World Cup: 'Super Chetta': 'No Funky Shots, Just Good Clean Hitting'

'If you are a Sanju Samson fan, like I am, this was a treat. Great timing, calmness and a refreshingly selfless attitude.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson scored a half century in two consecutive games, hammering 89 off just 42 balls against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The cricket fraternity showered praise on Sanju Samson after his explosive 89 off 42 balls against England in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

Key Points With this 89, Samson equalled Virat Kohli's record for the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

He has hit 16 sixes in the tournament, surpassing Rohit Sharma's previous Indian record in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Samson has excelled against slower deliveries in the tournament, scoring 71 runs from 28 balls at a strike rate of 253.57, with five fours and seven sixes.

Samson followed up his unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against the West Indies in Kolkata during the Super Eights with another brutal display, dismantling England's bowling attack with eight fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of over 211.

Former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded Samson's innings on social media, describing it as 'calm, composed yet destructive.'

Ex-India cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Samson, posting simply: 'Class is permanent. #Sanju.'

Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle tweeted: 'If you are a Sanju Samson fan, like I am, this was a treat. Great timing, calmness and a refreshingly selfless attitude. That is why we keep saying he just gets T20 cricket.'

'Super Chetta'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was his sublime self.

Irfan Pathan highlighted Samson's ability to deliver in big matches.

'That was a brilliant play by Sanju Samson. When you are in form, you take the responsibility to score in big games. He did that. #INDvsENG,' Pathan posted.

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs also weighed in, comparing Samson's approach to that of New Zealand's Finn Allen, who smashed the fastest century in T20 World Cup history on Wednesday.

'Fin Allen and Sanju Sampson seldom look to score behind the wicket and no need for funky shots just good clean hitting. Simple and very effective. Lesson for a lot of openers. #T20WorldCup2026 #INDvENG.'

Former Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal said Samson's previous innings had boosted his confidence significantly.

'Sanju always had the talent. What the last innings has done is given him confidence second to none. This shows that an in-form player is always going to win you more games when he has belief soaring high for him. What a brilliant strategic move to get him back in the XI.'

Meanwhile, in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings, CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reacted enthusiastically after being shown Samson's score while leaving the practice nets.

'Chetta, Super Chetta!' Gaikwad exclaimed.

Records and Milestones

Samson's knock equalled Virat Kohli's for the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

Kohli had scored 89* off 47 balls against the West Indies in the semi-final of the 2016 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the same venue.

The overall highest score in a T20 World Cup knockout came just a day earlier when New Zealand's Finn Allen smashed 100* off 33 balls against South Africa at the Eden Gardens -- the fastest century across both T20 and 50 over World Cups.

Dominance Against Pace-Off Bowling

His six-hitting ability has stood out this edition. Samson's 16 sixes in the tournament have already surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of 15 sixes by an Indian in the 2024 edition.

Overall, Samson has amassed 232 runs in four matches in the tournament at an average of 77.33 and a strike rate of 201.73, with two half-centuries and a best of 97* against West Indies.