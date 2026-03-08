Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in T20 World Cup Final

Abhishek Sharma's explosive half-century in just 18 balls electrified the T20 World Cup final, giving India a crucial early advantage and setting social media ablaze.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century in just 18 balls in the T20 World Cup final, the fastest of the tournament.

Sharma's explosive innings gave India early momentum in the crucial match against New Zealand.

Fans and social media users reacted positively to Sharma's fearless and impactful performance.

Abhishek Sharma chose the biggest stage to deliver one of the most memorable knocks of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final.

The young opener smashed a stunning half-century in just 18 balls, the fastest of the tournament, giving India early momentum and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

After a relatively quiet run earlier in the competition, Abhishek finally found his moment.

Once he settled in, he began attacking the New Zealand bowlers with complete freedom, pulling the short balls and finding the boundaries with ease. His confidence grew with every shot, and the packed stadium responded with loud cheers.

The landmark moment came when he pulled Jacob Duffy for a boundary to reach his fifty.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the fearless innings.

“Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in just 18 balls -- fastest of the tournament!”

“Finally Abhishek Sharma has arrived at the World Cup. Big stage and he delivers! ”

“No fear, no hesitation -- just fearless cricket in a World Cup final.”

Abhishek eventually fell for 52 off 21 balls, but his explosive cameo had already electrified the final with 6 boundaries and three sixes.