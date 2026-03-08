HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in T20 World Cup Final

Critics Silenced! Abhishek's 18-Ball Fifty in T20 World Cup Final

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2026 20:24 IST

x

Abhishek Sharma's explosive half-century in just 18 balls electrified the T20 World Cup final, giving India a crucial early advantage and setting social media ablaze.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • Abhishek Sharma scored a half-century in just 18 balls in the T20 World Cup final, the fastest of the tournament.
  • Sharma's explosive innings gave India early momentum in the crucial match against New Zealand.
  • Fans and social media users reacted positively to Sharma's fearless and impactful performance.

Abhishek Sharma chose the biggest stage to deliver one of the most memorable knocks of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final.

The young opener smashed a stunning half-century in just 18 balls, the fastest of the tournament, giving India early momentum and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

 

After a relatively quiet run earlier in the competition, Abhishek finally found his moment.

Once he settled in, he began attacking the New Zealand bowlers with complete freedom, pulling the short balls and finding the boundaries with ease. His confidence grew with every shot, and the packed stadium responded with loud cheers.

The landmark moment came when he pulled Jacob Duffy for a boundary to reach his fifty.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the fearless innings.

“Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in just 18 balls -- fastest of the tournament!”

“Finally Abhishek Sharma has arrived at the World Cup. Big stage and he delivers! ”

“No fear, no hesitation -- just fearless cricket in a World Cup final.”

Abhishek eventually fell for 52 off 21 balls, but his explosive cameo had already electrified the final with 6 boundaries and three sixes.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Abhishek's form, confidence in focus vs England at Wankhede
T20 World Cup: Abhishek's form, confidence in focus vs England at Wankhede
T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma
T20 World Cup: Fans slam Abhishek Sharma
Will India Drop Abhishek Sharma For T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand?
Will India Drop Abhishek Sharma For T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand?
T20 World Cup, India Vs England Semi-final: Abhishek Faces Axe; Kuldeep Could Be Back!
T20 World Cup, India Vs England Semi-final: Abhishek Faces Axe; Kuldeep Could Be Back!
T20 World Cup semifinal: Abhishek Sharma fine-tunes batting against spin ahead of England clash
T20 World Cup semifinal: Abhishek Sharma fine-tunes batting against spin ahead of England clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow suit at pre wedding of Komal Nahta s son0:34

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow...

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very handsome 1:03

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very...

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO