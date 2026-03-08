Heartbreak for Lakshya Sen in All England Final

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen finishes runner-up in the All England final. Photograph: Badminton Photo

Lakshya Sen ends runner-up at All England Open, loses men's singles final 15-21, 20-22 to Lin Chun-Yi.

Lin off to a flying start. He takes the first two points on serve, finishing the second with a crisp crosscourt smash.

The Chinese Taipei shuttler is attacking early in the rallies, dictating play from the baseline. Lakshya Sen needs to slow the tempo and regain control. Lin races to a 6–2 lead, with three points coming from menacing crosscourt smashes.

Sen 6–8 Lin. Back-to-back errors from both players keep things close, but Sen still hasn’t managed to draw level.

Sen 7–10 Lin. Two consecutive faults from Sen allow Lin to edge closer to the mid-game interval.

Lin then smashes into the net to make it 9–10, briefly handing Sen a lifeline.

Mid-game interval: Lin leads 11–9.

After the break, Lin receives a yellow card warning for not being ready to resume play on time.

A slice of luck follows as Lin’s shot clips the tape and tumbles onto Sen’s side before the Indian can react, stretching the lead to 13–9.

Sen 13–18 Lin. A fierce down-the-line smash pushes Lin closer to the game.

Sen looks rushed and struggling to cope with Lin’s relentless attacking pressure.

First game: Lin closes it out 21–15.

Lakshya Sen opens in the second game with a service fault, handing Lin Chun-Yi the first point.

Sen 1–2 Lin. Sen responds with a crisp crosscourt smash to get on the board.

He soon levels 2–2, drawing a loud roar from the crowd, and edges 3–2 ahead — his first lead of the final.

Sen 3–3. A service error from Sen brings Lin back on level terms.

Sen 3–4 Lin. Two similar mistakes from Sen as his down-the-line smashes drift out, allowing Lin to retake the lead.

Lin then sends a smash wide and Sen capitalises, building momentum to move 6–4 ahead. Another error from Lin helps Sen extend the lead to 9–4.

Mid-game interval: Sen leads 11–8.

Lin briefly strings together two points, but Sen restores a four-point cushion with a sharp down-the-line winner. Sen leads 13-9.

Lin mounts a strong comeback, punishing a Sen error to level the score.

A thrilling 46-shot rally ends with Sen producing a delicate looping return that just clips the line.

Lin fires a powerful smash to level again in the closing stages 18-18.

Sen 19–19 Lin. Sen answers with a fierce down-the-line smash.

Under immense pressure, Sen saves match point to force deuce 20-20.

Another error from Sen gives Lin a championship point.

Final: Lin holds his nerve to close the game 22–20 and clinch the title.

It is heartbreak once again for Lakshya Sen, who finishes runner-up in the All England final for the second time.

The 24-year-old, who also reached the summit clash in 2022, battled both a spirited opponent and blisters on his right toe to secure a 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 victory in an hour and 37 minutes.

History, however, was not on Sen’s side against Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi. The two have met four times previously, with Lin winning every encounter. Sen will be eager to overturn that record when they meet in the final.

The title clash promises to be a tough contest, particularly for the Indian star, as Lin arrives in strong form. The Chinese Taipei shuttler booked his place in the final after defeating second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-14, 18-21, 21-16 in a one-hour-and-18-minute semifinal.