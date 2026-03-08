T20 World Cup Closing Ceremony: Ricky Martin rocks stadium, TV ciewers slam audio

The T20 World Cup closing ceremony in Ahmedabad, headlined by Ricky Martin, was marred by widespread complaints of poor audio quality from viewers watching the broadcast.

IMAGE: Ricky Martin performs before the T20 World Cup final. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The closing ceremony of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday had all the ingredients of a grand spectacle -- big stars, energetic music and a packed Narendra Modi Stadium. However, for many viewers watching from home, the experience was far from perfect.

The show began with singer Falguni Pathak setting the tone before popular Punjabi performer Sukhbir took over with a lively set that had the crowd on its feet.

IMAGE: Falguni Pathak performs before the match. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Sukhbir performs. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The night’s biggest moment came when global pop icon Ricky Martin stepped on stage to headline the finale, performing some of his most loved hits, including Maria and La Copa de la Vida.

Inside the stadium, the atmosphere was electric as fans cheered along to the music.

Broadcast Issues

But the mood online was very different. Viewers watching on television and streaming platforms quickly took to social media to complain about the audio quality.

Many said the vocals sounded muffled, the music levels kept fluctuating and at times the sound seemed out of sync with the performance. Several posts criticised the broadcast, calling the sound mixing 'terrible' and 'unprofessional'.

While the crowd at the venue enjoyed the live show, the technical glitches clearly took away from the experience for the broadcast audience.