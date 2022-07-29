News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Samson replaces KL Rahul in T20I squad

Samson replaces KL Rahul in T20I squad

Source: PTI
July 29, 2022 18:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson was part of the just concluded ODI series that India won 3-

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was part of the just concluded ODI series that India won 3-0. Photograph: BCCI

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson on Friday replaced an indisposed KL Rahul in India's T20I squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, the BCCI said.

 

"KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0 and scored a half-century in the second game.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Why Won't Indian Players Play BBL?'
'Why Won't Indian Players Play BBL?'
Don't agree we are playing conservative cricket: Rohit
Don't agree we are playing conservative cricket: Rohit
PICS: Commonwealth Games kick-off with slick show
PICS: Commonwealth Games kick-off with slick show
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance
Chinese casualties in Galwan can't be disclosed: CIC
Chinese casualties in Galwan can't be disclosed: CIC
Case against Newslaundry: HC backs right to comment
Case against Newslaundry: HC backs right to comment
PIX: India vs Australia, CWG
PIX: India vs Australia, CWG

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

PIX: India vs Australia, CWG

PIX: India vs Australia, CWG

Australia lose spin coach Sridharan Sriram to IPL

Australia lose spin coach Sridharan Sriram to IPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances