Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Why Won't Indian Players Play BBL?'

'Why Won't Indian Players Play BBL?'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: July 29, 2022 09:16 IST
'It won't diminish the IPL, it will only grow them as a brand.'

IMAGE: IPL 2022-winning Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya, right, and strike bowler Mohammad Shami. Photograph: BCCI

Adam Gilchrist wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allow Indian cricketers to take part in T20 leagues outside the country.

The BCCI, presently, does not allow Indian players to participate in overseas T20 leagues like Australia's Big Bash League to maintain the IPL's exclusivity.

"It will be wonderful (if the Indian players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues), I personally feel that it won't diminish the IPL, it will only grow them as a brand. If they (Indian players) can play in Australia or South Africa," Gilchrist told reporters at an event organised by the New South Wales government ahead of the World T20 championship in Australia in November.

"But the challenge is we are all playing our domestic seasons at the same time, so that is a hard thing, isn't it?", 'Gilly' added.

 

 

Gilchrist's suggestion came a day after he questioned the growing dominance of IPL franchises in world cricket.

However, the three-time World Cup winner maintained he was not against the IPL.

"I'm not criticising the IPL, but why won't Indian players come and play in the Big Bash league? I've never had an open and honest answer: Why are some leagues accessing every player in the world? No Indian player plays in any other T20 league. I am not saying in a provocative sense, but is that a fair question?" he asked.

IMAGE: Adam Gilchrist spoke about his experience as IPL captain. Photograph and Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"I really want to highlight (that the) six seasons (I played in the IPL) I loved it. It was a great experience. It is the premier T20 competition in the world, but it is important to allow other boards and countries to prosper as well," he added.

'Rishabh Pant has his own identity'

 

 

"He (Pant) is one of the most exciting cricketers to watch, I think he just lights up a stage, and makes an electric atmosphere when he is playing, that is wonderful," Gilchrist said.

"The BCCI, the management and the selectors will just need to be patient with him. A few innings if he doesn't score , they shouldn't be too harsh on him, because you don't want to suppress the natural flair," he added.

'The 2001 series was the most special of my career'

 

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
