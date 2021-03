March 16, 2021 14:06 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's wedding in Goa was a two-day event attended by family and dear friends.

How bashful, shy, Jasprit, who will be 28 on December 6, wooed Sanjana, who will turn 30 on May 6, is a story that deserves to be told, but until then, let us be satisfied with more glimpses from their wedding.