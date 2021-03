March 17, 2021 16:15 IST

Ever since Jasprit Bumrah confirmed his wedding with Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, Boom Boom's fans have been frantically searching for images from the festivities.

A video has surfaced where Sanjana and Boom Boom can be seen shaking a leg in what looks like the sangeet ceremony.

Who knew that Bashful Boom Boom could dance? But the video reveals he matched his bride step to step.