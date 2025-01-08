HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Do Indian Ladies Have A Crush On Cummins?

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 08, 2025 19:33 IST

IMAGE: Pat Cummins with wife Becky Boston and their son Albie. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pat Cummins/Instagram
 

Australian Skipper Pat Cummins, renowned for his unmatched cricketing prowess, showcased a more candid side during an interview with Indian broadcaster Star Sports.

Fresh off leading Australia to a resounding 3-1 series victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Cummins found himself in an unexpectedly endearing moment.

During an interview with Star Sports, interviewer Sahiba Bali revealed the extent of Cummins' popularity among Indian women, leaving the usually composed fast bowler flustered.

'There's a huge fan following of you in India, particularly women,' Bali told Cummins.

'My best friend messaged me, saying, "Oh, you're meeting Pat Cummins; I'm so jealous!",' Bali added.

Caught off guard, Cummins chuckled, 'I don't even know where to begin with that one.'

'Obviously, in India, there are fans. They are crazy,' Cummins, who captains SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL, conceded with that sparkly whites smile. 'But you don't get much one-on-one interaction.'

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

