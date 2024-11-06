News
Sandpaper-gate behind him? Warner back as BBL captain

Sandpaper-gate behind him? Warner back as BBL captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 06, 2024 11:09 IST
David Warner

Six years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket, David Warner has been appointed captain of the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League season.

Warner, a key figure in the Thunder's early years, expressed his excitement about returning to the leadership role. "Captaining the Thunder again means a lot to me," he said.

"I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with the 'C' next to my name feels fantastic. I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through."

 

The appointment marks a significant milestone for Warner, who was banned from leadership roles in Australian cricket following the 2018 ball-tampering incident in South Africa. However, Cricket Australia lifted the ban last month, acknowledging Warner's genuine remorse and commitment to rehabilitation.

Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss welcomed Warner's return to the captaincy, highlighting the positive impact he will have on the team.

"David's appointment is huge for the club and the player," Bayliss said. "It's not just about winning, it's about setting up our young players for success, surrounding them with leadership on and off the field."

Warner's leadership and experience are expected to be invaluable to the Thunder as they aim to challenge for the BBL title. His return to the captaincy also signifies a fresh start for the former Australian vice-captain, who will be eager to make a positive impact on the team and the league.

REDIFF CRICKET
