Warner exposes CA's cover-up: Was India involved in ball-tampering?

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan speaks to umpire Shawn Craig during the first unofficial Test against Australia A at Mackay. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

David Warner has called on Cricket Australia to provide more information about why umpires changed the ball used by India A in a match in Mackay on Sunday which led to a heated exchange between wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and an on-field umpire.

The ball was changed before the final day's play in the four-day match against Australia A, with umpire Shawn Craig telling the Indian players on the field before the start of play: "When you scratch it, we change the ball."

"There will be no more discussion, let’s play. This is not a discussion, you will be playing with that ball."

Kishan, a member of India's 50-overs World Cup squad, told Craig it was a "stupid decision", with the umpire responding that the player would be on report for dissent.

CA issued a statement via a spokesperson after the game which said the ball was changed due to "deterioration" and that no further action would be taken.

Former Australia batsman Warner, who was banned for 12 months for his role in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, said the incident had been "squashed" ahead of India's imminent arrival for the five-Test series against Australia.

"I think the ultimate decision's with CA, isn’t it?" Warner told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

"I think they’ve obviously squashed it as fast as they could, given that India’s coming out here this summer."

"But if the umpires deem that something happened, then I’m sure there’ll be a follow-up and I think the umpires or the match referee should be standing here answering those questions."

"The match referee should be coming out and addressing his own staff, who are the umpires, and if they’re sticking by the umpire’s decisions, then you’ve got to stand up for that."

"I think that’s obviously a statement that CA probably need to release."

CA declined to comment.