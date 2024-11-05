News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India will struggle in Australia: Boland warns

India will struggle in Australia: Boland warns

Source: PTI
November 05, 2024 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul will appear for India A in the second four-day game at the MCG. Photograph:  BCCI

Australian pacer Scott Boland wants to extend the barren run of KL Rahul and keep him under pressure ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he faces the Indian batter in the four-day A-Team match in Melbourne from Thursday.

Rahul along with wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel flew early to Australia, and will appear for India A in the second four-day game at the MCG.

“I was lucky to bowl to him in a Test over in India a couple of years ago but it'll be nice to play against him in our backyard,” Boland was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo.

 

Rahul made a hundred on his debut tour to Australia in 2015, a 110 at Sydney, but his overall performance Down Under remains scratchy, evidenced by an average of 20.77 across four Tests.

Boland wants to heap more misery on the 32-year-old.

“He's a world-class player but someone I think we can get on top of pretty early and hopefully stay on top of him for the majority of the summer,” said Boland.

Rahul was dropped from India's eleven after the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru where he made 0 and 12.

It was a continuation of his modest run since cracking a hundred against South Africa at Centurion in December 2023.

Since then, he made just two fifties across nine innings against SA, England, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

But the Bengaluru man could return to the eleven if skipper Rohit Sharma skips the first Test against the Aussies at Perth, starting from November 22, owing to personal reasons.

Boland also remained cautious about the impact of India's recent 0-3 whitewash at home by the Kiwis.

The 35-year-old said India has enough experience to make a comeback.

“There's so much more bounce here, more seam. The way they'll structure their team (in Australia) will be completely different to what you see over in India,” he noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Should Pujara, Rahane Be Recalled?
Should Pujara, Rahane Be Recalled?
What A Grand Way To Celebrate Kohli, 36!
What A Grand Way To Celebrate Kohli, 36!
Why Kohli Came Undone Against Spin
Why Kohli Came Undone Against Spin
Court conducting Malegaon blast trial gets bomb threat
Court conducting Malegaon blast trial gets bomb threat
Stock markets rebound on value; Sensex jumps 694 pts
Stock markets rebound on value; Sensex jumps 694 pts
Foreign investors net sellers of Indian bonds in Oct
Foreign investors net sellers of Indian bonds in Oct
'Need to stop somewhere': Pawar's big retirement hint
'Need to stop somewhere': Pawar's big retirement hint

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Rohit may quit Tests if...: Srikkanth
Rohit may quit Tests if...: Srikkanth
Is Gambhir The Right Choice As Coach?
Is Gambhir The Right Choice As Coach?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances