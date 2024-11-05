News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Rohit may quit tests if India fail in Australia, says Srikkanth

Rohit may quit tests if India fail in Australia, says Srikkanth

November 05, 2024 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If Rohit Sharma doesn't do well, I think he himself will retire from Test cricket, for all you know'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has struggled for form and admitted to his leadership lapses in the recent 3-0 home Test whitewash by New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

India must start planning for Rohit Sharma's successor if the team do not play well in their five-Test series in Australia as the captain could well retire from the longest format, former skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth has said.

Rohit retired from Twenty20 internationals after delivering India's second World Cup trophy in June but the 37-year-old has struggled for form and admitted to his leadership lapses in the recent 3-0 home Test whitewash by New Zealand.

 

India head to Australia needing to win four out of their five Tests to reach a third successive World Test Championship final next year and could be without Rohit for the opener in Perth starting on Nov. 22 for personal reasons.

"You have to start thinking ahead. If Rohit Sharma doesn't do well, I think he himself will retire from Test cricket, for all you know," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"He'll play ODIs only. He has already left T20I cricket. We have to keep in mind that he's also ageing."

Rohit has scored 4,270 runs in Test cricket at an average of 42.27 but his recent form has come under the microscope.

He has made only one half-century in his last 10 innings, with six single-digit scores, and was guilty of playing reckless shots at important moments against the Black Caps.

Srikkanth, also a former chief selector, said the skipper was right to accept his shortcomings in a press conference.

"Hats off to Rohit for accepting the fact that he played badly throughout the series and captained badly. That's a great thing," Srikkanth added.

"That's the first move of a player to get back to rhythm. Accepting your fault is very important. That's a very important quality of a human being."

"He accepted it openly. That means he's on the road to recovery, that's my opinion."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Rohit should not play as captain if...': Gavaskar
'Rohit should not play as captain if...': Gavaskar
Why Kohli Came Undone Against Spin
Why Kohli Came Undone Against Spin
Rahul's Sweet Birthday Wish for Athiya
Rahul's Sweet Birthday Wish for Athiya
Andhra HM responds after ally Pawan Kalyan's criticism
Andhra HM responds after ally Pawan Kalyan's criticism
Trump, Harris hit battleground states ahead of D-Day
Trump, Harris hit battleground states ahead of D-Day
Foreign investors to increase participation in NSE IX
Foreign investors to increase participation in NSE IX
No doubt about Ajit's work in Baramati, but...: Pawar
No doubt about Ajit's work in Baramati, but...: Pawar

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Should Pujara, Rahane Be Recalled?
Should Pujara, Rahane Be Recalled?
Is Gambhir The Right Choice As Coach?
Is Gambhir The Right Choice As Coach?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances