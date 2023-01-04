News
Samson doubtful starter for second T20I

Samson doubtful starter for second T20I

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 04, 2023 21:16 IST
Sanju Samson hurt his knee while fielding during the first match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hurt his knee while fielding during the first match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Sanju Samson is unlikely to feature in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday due to a knee injury.

 

Samson hurt his knee while fielding in the series opener which India won by two runs.

"Samson has stayed back in Mumbai to get some scans," said a BCCI source.

The injury to Samson might allow Rahul Tripathi make his debut. Consistent IPL performer Tripathi has travelled with the squad for a while but is yet to get a game.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

