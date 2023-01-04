Samson doubtful starter for second T20I

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hurt his knee while fielding during the first match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Sanju Samson is unlikely to feature in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Samson hurt his knee while fielding in the series opener which India won by two runs.

"Samson has stayed back in Mumbai to get some scans," said a BCCI source.

The injury to Samson might allow Rahul Tripathi make his debut. Consistent IPL performer Tripathi has travelled with the squad for a while but is yet to get a game.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.