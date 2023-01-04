News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant set to be shifted to Mumbai for treatment

Rishabh Pant set to be shifted to Mumbai for treatment

Source: PTI
January 04, 2023 12:52 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Sudarsan Pattnaik/Twitter

Star India batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted from Dehradun hospital to a Mumbai hospital where he will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle, sources in the BCCI said on Wednesday.

 

"Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.

Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle.

While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee as he got treated at Max, Dehradun.

However, being a centrally-contracted BCCI cricketer, his injury treatment was the board's prerogative.

The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn't be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained.

However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by BCCI's list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr Nitin Patel. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
