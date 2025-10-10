HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Samson added to Ranji squad for Maha game

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 10, 2025 18:32 IST

Sanju Samson last played a first-class game in October 2024 against Karnataka.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson last played a first-class game in October 2024 against Karnataka. Photograph: Kochi Blue Tigers/X

India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson will appear for Kerala in their opening Ranji Trophy match of the 2025-26 season against Maharashtra, starting at Thiruvananthapuram from October 15.

This will be Samson's first red-ball game of the season, as he was not a part of either Duleep Trophy or Irani Cup.

 

The 30-year-old last played a first-class game in October 2024 against Karnataka.

Kerala will have a new captain in Mohammed Azharuddeen.

The wicketkeeper batter, who had led South Zone in the recent Duleep Trophy, replaced Sachin Baby under whom the team had reached last year's Ranji Trophy final.

"We have appointed Azharuddeen as captain considering the future as Sanju will be travelling to Australia for T20Is. We were looking for continuity in leadership role," a KCA source told PTI.

India will play five away T20Is against Australia between October 29 and November 8, coinciding with the second, third and fourth rounds of the Ranji Trophy.

Baba Aparajith, who joined the state from Tamil Nadu ahead of last season, has been appointed as the vice-captain.

Kerala are placed in Elite Group B along with Karnataka, Punjab, Saurashtra, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Goa.

Kerala squad: Mohammed Azharuddeen (captain), Baba Aparajith (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnumal, Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Ankit Sharma, MD Nidheesh, Basil NP, Edhen Apple Tom, Ahammed Imran, Shoun Roger, Abhishek P Nair.

Head coach: Amay Khurasiya. 

