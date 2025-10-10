HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Rahul dismissed after India make steady start

PIX: Rahul dismissed after India make steady start

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025 12:05 IST

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi on Friday.

KL Rahul batted fluently for his 38

IMAGE: KL Rahul batted fluently for his 38. Photograph: Goa Guardians

Opener KL Rahul looked in fine touch before a freak delivery from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican had his number as India made a cautious start, reaching 94 for 1 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies, in New Delhi on Friday.

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (16 batting) were at the crease going into the break.

Sudharsan hit a three delectable boundaries, which included a eye-catching on-drive and a square cut.

West Indies' Jomel Warrican celebrates on dismissing KL Rahul 

IMAGE: West Indies' Jomel Warrican celebrates on dismissing KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Batting on 38, Rahul, who in the previous over had hit spinner Khary Pierre for a six over deep mid-wicket coming down the wicket, misjudged the length bowled by Warrican.

Sensing that Rahul would come down the track, he pulled the length slightly back and by the time the batter understood, he tried to dab at it only to find it turn and jump beating his outside edge. Keeper Tevin Imlach completed the stumping. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal batted well to make an unbeaten 40 before lunch 

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal batted well to make an unbeaten 40 before lunch. Photograph: BCCI

On a track that seemed good for batting, Rahul can't be blamed if he feels that he missed out on a century. A backfoot punch through covers off Jayden Seals was out of the top drawer. He had five fours and a maximum before heading back to the pavilion.

The opening pair was watchful during the first hour as it added 58 runs. Jaiswal, who was out cheaply in the only Indian innings in Ahmedabad, defended well and looked assured of his off-stump.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on a 59-run partnership for the first wicket 

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on a 59-run partnership for the first wicket. Photograph: Goa Guardians

A steer bisecting the gully and point had class written all over it while the straight drive off Anderson Phillips was in a league of its own.

Jaiswal's innings was not ultra-aggressive as he playing himself in. He was ready to leave deliveries outside the off-stump and cut down on expansive drives. However once he was settled, he did attack the spinners and the full-blooded sweep off Roston Chase's delivery stood out.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
