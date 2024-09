IMAGE: Screengrab of Samit Dravid expressing his enthusiasm and appreciation for being selected for the India Under-19 team.

Former India coach Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, expressed his excitement and gratitude after being selected for the India Under-19 team for their upcoming series against Australia.

The 18-year-old, who is currently playing in the Maharaja T20 Trophy, shared his feelings in a video posted on X by Star Sports Kannada, "I'm incredibly happy to be selected and want to thank everyone for their wishes. This is a moment I've worked hard for, and I'm feeling great."