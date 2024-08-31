Arya hits 6 sixes in an over; Badoni breaks world record

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya is only the third Indian to smash six sixes in an over after Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri. Photograph: Delhi Premier League T20

Delhi's young batter Priyansh Arya smashed his way into the record books by smashing six sixes in an over during the Delhi Premier League match in Delhi on Saturday.



Playing for South Delhi Superstarz, the 23-year-old left-hander took North Delhi Strikers' left-arm spinner Manan Bharadwaj to the cleaners in an unbelievable exhibition of power-hitting.



Arya showed no mercy to Bharadwaj, carting him for six sixes in a row in the 12th over, to become only the third Indian to achieve the feat after Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri. The left-handed batter cleared the ropes down the ground -- long-off, long-on and even over the bowler's head -- for six consecutive sixes in the 12th over of the innings.

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni smashed a world record 19 sixes during his incredible innings. Photograph: Delhi Premier League T20

It rained sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as South Delhi Superstar captain Ayush Badoni smashed his way to a world record 19 sixes.



Badoni's 165 came of a mere 55 balls with a total of eight boundaries and 19 sixes, going past former West Indies player and T20 legend Chris Gayle's joint record with Estonia's Sahil Chauhan of hitting most sixes (18) in a T20 innings.

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni put together a world record second wicket partnership of 286 runs -- the highest for any wicket in T20 cricket. Photograph: Delhi Premier League T20

Arya, who has played for India U-19, slammed 120 from 50 balls, with 10 sixes and as many fours as he raced to his century from 40 balls.



The young duo put together a world record second wicket partnership of 286 runs -- the highest for any wicket in T20 cricket.





South Delhi's total of 308/5 was six runs shy of the record highest total set by any team in all T20s -- 314/3 in 20 overs -- set by Nepal against Mongolia in the Asian Games last year.

All the records broken by Arya-Badoni:



286 -- Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya put together 286 runs for the second wicket -- the highest partnership for any wicket in history of T20 cricket, breaking the earlier record of Japan's openers, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, who had put on 258 runs.



308 runs -- South Delhi Superstarz posted the second highest total in T20 cricket history.



19 -- Ayush Badoni hit the most sixes by a batter in an innings in T20 cricket. He broke the earlier record held by Chris Gayle and Sahil Chauhan of Estonia, who had hit 18 sixes.



165 -- Badoni smashed his way to 165 from 55 balls at a strike rate of 300 -- the third highest individual score in T20 cricket history, only behind Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Aaron Finch (172)



31 -- South Delhi Superstarz hit the most sixes hit by a team in a T20 innings.