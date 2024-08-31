News
2nd Test: England pile on runs to lead vs Sri Lanka on Day 3

2nd Test: England pile on runs to lead vs Sri Lanka on Day 3

August 31, 2024 18:13 IST
IMAGES from Day 3 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka, at Lord's, on Saturday.

Harry Brook 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook in action as he scores four runs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England built their lead over Sri Lanka to a commanding 390 runs on the third morning of the second test under lights on a grey day at Lord's on Saturday, losing the wickets of Ben Duckett, captain Ollie Pope and Harry Brook.

 

Harry Brook 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka takes the catch to dismiss England's Harry Brook off the bowling of Prabath Jayasuriya. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England were on 159 for four, with Joe Root on 45 and Jamie Smith on 23 at the lunch break.

Root will be eyeing a record-setting 34th century for England as the hosts look to take an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.

Harry Brook 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka takes the catch to dismiss England's Harry Brook. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Duckett (24) was dismissed with a wonderful two-man catch off Milan Rathnayake, getting a thick edge on the ball that Nishan Madushka at gully dived for but could only parry into the air for Angelo Mathews at second slip to grab hold of.

Ollie Pope against Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope in action before losing his wicket, caught out by Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya off the bowling of Asitha Fernando. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pope (17) trudged back to the pavilion not long after Duckett, having stepped back and slashed at a ball from Asitha Fernando only to send it sailing into the air towards deep backward point and down into the hands of Prabath Jayasuriya.

Brook (37) racked up the runs and was lucky to survive one dropped catch by Madushka but eventually offered him another near the boundary that the Sri Lanka man held onto.

In the first innings England piled up an impressive 427 before dismissing Sri Lanka for 196 on Friday afternoon, and they lost only Dan Lawrence (7) before stumps at the start of their second innings.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
